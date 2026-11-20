PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — Wrap Technologies, Inc. today announced that its WrapShield detection partner, Frenel Imaging Ltd., has completed the integration of its TPiCore polarimetric thermal channel and edge processing into an operational, dual-channel electro-optical gimbal produced by a leading defense manufacturer. The integrated system was certified to MIL-STD-810 environmental requirements and IP67 ingress protection in October 2026 as part of the manufacturer’s delivery protocol.

The Company believes the milestone is an important step in moving TPiCore® from a validated sensing capability toward deployable, military-standard hardware, and it provides the physical platform on which the passive detection and tracking layer of WrapShield™ is being built. Military and homeland security customers do not procure sensors in isolation. They procure qualified systems that survive heat, cold, shock, vibration, humidity, sand and dust, and that can be sealed against the environment they will actually operate in. A detection layer that cannot survive the field cannot hold a track in it.

Rather than building a bespoke enclosure, Frenel integrated its technology into a gimbal platform that is approved for and in service with global defense users, including the U.S. Army, replacing the platform’s conventional thermal channel with a polarimetric thermal channel. The result is a field-qualified host platform with pan, tilt and zoom control from the operator console and real-time polarimetric processing at the edge on NVIDIA Jetson hardware, with no cloud and no radio-frequency dependency in the decision loop.

The demand side has moved from planning to operations over the past quarter. In October the Pentagon selected four directed-energy systems for a year-long homeland counter-drone pilot at five U.S. installations, according to Military Times1. Joint Task Force-Southern Border reported 378 drone detections along the U.S.-Mexico border between August 22 and September 22, 2026,2 and in August the U.S. military used an Army high-energy laser to bring down drones it linked to Mexican cartels. Directed-energy and kinetic effectors both depend on a stable, classified track held long enough to engage. Passive electro-optical and infrared sensing can provide that track without emitting, and the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 counter-drone sensor guide published in September emphasizes passive, non-disruptive detection for domestic airspace.

“Certification is the point where a technology move from a demonstration toward a product,” said Sagi Zur-Arie, Chief Technology Officer of Frenel. “Our polarimetric channel now sits inside a gimbal that is built, sealed and certified to the standard defense users already rely on, and it processes in real time at the edge. The physics has always been our advantage. Now the hardware matches it.”

Conventional thermal cameras measure one variable, which is temperature. TPiCore® captures the polarization of thermal radiation at the pixel level and resolves three physically independent variables: the angle of linear polarization, which encodes surface orientation, the degree of linear polarization, which encodes material and surface texture, and thermal intensity. Two of the three are largely independent of temperature. That is why a composite drone flying low against a treeline, or a camouflaged object that has settled to the same temperature as its background, can remain visible to TPiCore® when it disappears from a conventional thermal image. The Company believes this polarimetric signature cannot be spoofed, jammed or switched off, and because the sensor emits nothing in order to see, it does not reveal its own position.

Within WrapShield™, Frenel’s technology forms the Detect layer, feeding the Orchestrate layer’s human-supervised decision support and cueing the Respond layer’s effectors through a chain that runs detect, classify, track, prioritize, hand off, authorize, engage and assess, with authorization remaining a human decision at every tier. The same passive track is the foundation of WRAP’s directed-energy work, in which Frenel’s detection and classification technology is being integrated as the perception and tracking layer for laser effector systems developed by an established directed-energy manufacturer. That program remains in a development phase.

“Our strategy at WRAP is to identify, integrate, and commercialize advanced technologies that address the evolving needs of public safety, homeland security, and defense,” said Jared Novick, President of WRAP. “Frenel’s achievement represents an important step in that strategy, moving differentiated sensing technology from development into certified, operational hardware. As we continue building WrapShield, our focus is on bringing together proven technologies into an integrated, scalable platform that enables customers to detect threats earlier, make better-informed decisions, and respond more effectively. This milestone strengthens the foundation for our next phase of growth.”

What Comes Next

Frenel expects to report results from its 2026 operational trial program, including the July border deployment of the configuration announced today, and is preparing the integrated system for demonstration in the United States.

About WRAP Technologies, Inc.

WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company developing Non-Lethal Response solutions and emerging security technologies. Through its integrated products, training, services and strategic technology initiatives, WRAP is committed to Operationalizing De-Escalation and expanding capabilities for public safety and national-security professionals.

About Frenel Imaging Ltd.