ecoATM Names Doug Muldoon, Retired Chief of Police, as New Director of Law Enforcement Relations

ecoATM, Inc., the company with a nationwide network of automated electronics recycling kiosks, today announced a new addition to its law enforcement relations team. The team serves as the liaison between ecoATM and the many law enforcement agencies it works closely with to uphold strict, extensive security standards and practices made possible by its partnerships. Chief (ret.) Doug Muldoon will work with ecoATM’s law enforcement partners in the Southern US region. He joins Directors Michael McCann and Max Santiago in leading ecoATM’s efforts to assist law enforcement agencies and government leaders in deterring and combatting cell phone theft.

“ecoATM was founded to respond to the strong need to divert the amount of electronic waste from unwanted devices in landfills. From the start, we’ve had strong relationships with law enforcement and local officials,” said David Mersten, Chief Legal Officer, ecoATM. “Director Muldoon is an excellent addition to the team, and his addition to our team demonstrates our continued commitment to partner with law enforcement throughout the nation in order to combat and deter theft while providing consumers a safe and convenient way to recycle their used mobile electronics.”

“I’m joining ecoATM shortly after my recent department retirement because I am impressed by the company and its comprehensive efforts and longstanding commitment to help law enforcement combat cell phone theft. I look forward to educating law enforcement regarding the tools and practices available to deter theft, all while enabling the public to safely recycle unwanted devices and be rewarded for doing so. I’ve witnessed firsthand Director Santiago and Director McCann’s work with law enforcement colleagues and I am honored to join this well-respected and knowledgeable team,” said Director Muldoon.

Mr. Muldoon recently retired as the Chief of Police of the Palm Bay Police Department in Florida, where he spent his entire law enforcement career of more than 38 years. Director Muldoon thrived throughout his tenure in the department and was appointed Chief of Police in February 2011, marking the first time in more than 36 years that an internal candidate achieved the rank. He attended the FBI National Academy in 1988 and in 2005 was elected to the FBINAA Executive Board. In 2013, he served as the president of this international organization, representing more than 16,000 members in more than 170 countries. In addition, he served as a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) for the Brevard FBI Resident Agency, Tampa, Florida FBI Field Office from 2003 until his retirement in January 2015.

Muldoon holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Central Florida.

To learn more about how ecoATM partners with law enforcement or the kiosk’s extensive security features and technological safeguards, please visit http://www.ecoatm.com/law-enforcement/.

ecoATM, Inc., an Outerwall Inc. (Nasdaq: OUTR) brand, is the first company to create an automated self-serve kiosk system to buy back old phones, tablets or MP3 players for cash. ecoATM® kiosks use patented, advanced machine vision, electronic diagnostics, and artificial intelligence to evaluate electronics. ecoATM eCycling stations provide a convenient trade-in solution with features that validate sellers’ identities and deter the sale of stolen phones, and the company collaborates with national, state, and local law-enforcement groups in combating mobile phone theft through innovative use of technology and education (http://www.ecoatm.com/law-enforcement/).

ecoATM holds Responsible Recycling (R2) and ISO14001 certification, confirming the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of electronics recycling, as well as ISO27001 certification for information and personal data security. See http://www.ecoatm.com/how-it-works/ for a video of how an ecoATM kiosk works. For more information, visit www.ecoatm.com and for more information about Outerwall Inc. please visit www.outerwall.com.