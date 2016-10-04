NICE partners with PoliceGrantsHelp to provide free grant assistance to police departments for digital investigation software

PARAMUS, N.J. – NICE today announced it has partnered with PoliceGrantsHelp to offer free grant assistanceto help link U.S. police departments with grants to purchase NICE Investigate, a unique cloud-based solution that automates the entire investigation process. Through the service, police departments can obtain information on available grants related to NICE Investigate, while taking advantage of free grant research and alerts, complimentary training on how to write effective grants, and free grant reviews. Discounted grant writing services are also available.

NICE Investigate is the first open digital policing and investigation solution to automate the collection, analysis and sharing of case evidence. It puts evidence into context based on time, sequence and location to help investigators understand the ‘who, what, when, where and why’ so they can close more cases faster. NICE Investigate runs on the secure Microsoft Azure Government cloud and is the industry’s most comprehensive, scalable, FBI CJIS-compliant cloud-based solution for managing investigations and digital evidence.

“We’re excited to partner with PoliceGrantsHelp to make it easier for police departments to secure grant funding for technology that will ultimately help them improve their investigative efficiency and effectiveness,” said John Rennie, General Manager of the NICE Public Safety group. “Whether they’re unfamiliar with the grant process, lack the knowledge or resources to successfully apply for grants, or simply want to streamline the grant process, PoliceGrantsHelp’s experiencedlaw enforcement grant expertscan assist them in finding, applying for, and securing the grants they need.”

“Grants are a critical source of funding for departments across the country,” said Sarah Wilson, Founder & Director, PoliceGrantsHelp. “The purpose of our program is to providethorough information about available grants and the tools to create successful applications. We are proud to be able to assist with simplifying the grants process for police departments.”

NICE and PoliceGrantsHelp will co-host a webinar on October 5 at 1pm EST for law enforcement officials who wish to learn more about NICE Investigate; which grants that are currently available to purchase digital investigationsoftware; and how PoliceGrantsHelp.com can help them obtain the grant funding they need. To register, click here.

For grant assistance, simply visit www.PoliceGrantsHelp.com/NICE and fill out the request form or contactNICE at PSinfo@NICE.com.

About PoliceGrantsHelp:

PoliceGrantsHelp’s mission is to provide members of the public safety community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive police grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities. PoliceGrantsHelp also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About NICE:

NICE is the worldwide leading provider of enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE solutions help the world’s largest organizations deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.