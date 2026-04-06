Tranquility AI partners with Carahsoft to bring innovative criminal justice technology solutions to the public sector

PRESS RELEASE

RESTON, Va. — Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership with Tranquility AI, Inc. , a technology company building AI products to enhance criminal justice investigations. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tranquility AI’s Public Sector distributor making the company’s innovative AI-Powered Law Enforcement Tech Solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO)ValuePointand OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to make our AI-powered investigative solutions readily accessible to all Public Sector agencies,” said Jim Penrose, Co-Founder and CEO of Tranquility AI. “Investigators and prosecutors have long been burdened by outdated technology and ever-expanding caseloads. Our flagship product,TimePilot, was designed to solve this problem by surfacing critical evidence in seconds and transforming complex data into clear, actionable insights that streamline case resolution.”

Tranquility’s proprietary AI technology, TimePilot, is the only all-in-one, AI-powered evidence platform. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence,TimePilotrapidly converts vast, disparate data, such as surveillance footage, cell phone records, social mediapostsand more, into actionable insights. This allows agencies to make faster, moreaccuratedecisions. Its multipurpose design accelerates case processing and enhances investigative efficiency, significantly reducing the time and resources typicallyrequiredfor data analysis.

Key Time Pilot features include:



Generation of data-rich case timelines with automated correlation to evidence

Intelligent assistant for interactive engagement with case files

Proprietary language model supporting more than 120 languages, including slang comprehension

Advanced analysis and report-writing capabilities

“The addition of Tranquility AI’s innovativeTimePilotplatform to our portfolio allows us to better support law enforcement agencies in streamlining and strengthening their investigative workflows,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director for Law Enforcement Solutions at Carahsoft. “With solutions such asTimePilot, Carahsoft and our reseller partners reinforce our commitment to helping agencies modernize their IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency through innovative technology.”