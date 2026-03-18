Tranquility AI and Fivecast partner to accelerate open-source intelligence analysis for government and law enforcement

PRESS RELEASE

LAUREL, Md. — Tranquility AI , a leading provider of investigative technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Fivecast, a leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) software platform used by government and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

The partnership combines Fivecast’s large-scale collection and AI-enabled analysis of publicly and commercially available online content with Tranquility’s AI-powered evidence analysis platforms, TimePilot and HelioTrace. Together, the technologies allow analysts to quickly transform vast volumes of multilingual open-source data into structured intelligence work products.

“Open-source intelligence is one of the most powerful tools available to today’s investigators, but it is also one of the most time-consuming to analyze at scale,” said Jim Penrose, Founder and CEO of Tranquility AI. “By integrating Fivecast’s unmatched data access and collection capabilities with our AI-driven analysis, we’re helping investigators move from raw data to actionable intelligence dramatically faster, without sacrificing analytical rigor.”

Government and law enforcement organizations increasingly rely on open-source data to identify potential security threats, monitor extremist activity, and support investigations. Analysts often spend days or weeks manually reviewing social media posts, videos, and online interactions across multiple languages before synthesizing their findings into a finished intelligence product.

Through the integration, Tranquility AI’s border-screening platform HelioTrace and investigative platform TimePilot can ingest raw Fivecast collections and generate intelligence reports in seconds, with direct links to the underlying source material. These reports summarize key findings, identify relevant themes, and highlight potential risk indicators.

For federal agencies, the integration supports investigations involving individuals who may pose national security risks. For state and local law enforcement, it enables investigators to generate leads, vet persons of interest, and uncover connections among gangs and other criminal enterprises.

“Open-source intelligence plays a critical role in helping government and law enforcement understand emerging threats, but the volume and complexity of online data can overwhelm even experienced analysts,” said Dr Brenton Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Fivecast. “This partnership with Tranquility enhances how our customers operationalize OSINT, helping them transform large-scale publicly and commercially available data collection and analysis into intelligence reports that support faster, more confident decision-making.”

Agencies already using Fivecast for open-source intelligence investigations can integrate Tranquility AI’s analysis capabilities into their existing workflows without changing their collection processes.

For more information about the Tranquility AI and Fivecast integration, or to schedule a demonstration, visit tranquility.ai or contact info@tranquility.ai .

About Tranquility AI

Tranquility AI is a technology company dedicated to helping public safety, law enforcement, and national security organizations work more effectively with complex data. Its AI-driven investigative platforms analyze disparate digital evidence to surface key insights, identify potential risks, and support evidence-based decision-making. Tranquility AI’s CJIS-compliant solutions act as force multipliers for justice, enabling investigators to work faster and resolve complex cases more efficiently.

About Fivecast

Fivecast delivers intelligence solutions built for clarity, powered by AI, and trusted to surface what matters. Engineered to solve complex intelligence challenges, our platform cuts through digital noise to help those protecting nations, borders, businesses, and communities uncover critical insights - before risk becomes reality. Trusted by agencies and enterprises across national security, law enforcement, defense, corporate security, and financial crime, Fivecast was born from collaboration between government and research institutions. Headquartered in Australia with a global footprint, we support the world’s most critical missions. Fivecast. Engineered for Intelligence.