Company spotlight: Tranquility AI helps turn data overload into case clarity

Police1’s Spotlight articles introduce the products and services of a valued sponsor in their own words. This article profiles Tranquility AI, which offers an AI-powered investigative platform focused on helping law enforcement and prosecutors process digital evidence faster, connect the dots across cases and ultimately close cases more efficiently. These responses were provided by Vice President of Marketing Marybeth Coffman.

From where did your company name originate?

The name Tranquility AI is rooted in the opening lines of the Preamble to the United States Constitution, which speaks to the mission to “establish justice” and “insure domestic tranquility.” Those words reflect a foundational goal of the American justice system – creating order, fairness and stability through truth. Tranquility AI was named to embody that same purpose: bringing clarity to complex evidence so investigators and prosecutors can pursue justice with confidence. The company’s logo is inspired by the four pillars of justice – fairness, accountability, truth and due process – and serves as a visual representation of the principles that guide both the legal system and the technology designed to support it.

What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

Tranquility AI was started to solve a very real problem: Investigators and prosecutors are overwhelmed with data. Today, a single case can include terabytes of digital evidence, but there aren’t more people to handle it. In many cases, there are actually fewer. The inspiration was simple: Help law enforcement do more with what they have, so they can get to the truth faster, hold the right people accountable and also ensure innocent people are not wrongly caught up in investigations.

What is your signature product and how does it work?

Our flagship product is TimePilot. It brings together all forms of evidence – video, audio, reports, phone data, social media – into one unified view. Instead of jumping between systems, investigators can see everything in a single interface, create work products and ask questions about their cases in their own words. TimePilot surfaces key details, connections and patterns within their evidence in seconds, helping teams quickly understand what happened and build a clear, evidence-backed case.

Why do you believe your products are essential to the police community?

Because the volume and complexity of data has outpaced the resources available. Agencies are expected to handle more cases, more evidence and more complexity without additional staff. Our technology acts as a force multiplier – helping teams be more effective – so they can respond to more cases, reduce backlogs and ultimately deliver better outcomes for their communities.

What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

One of the biggest challenges is the sheer scale of the problem. Crime and digital evidence have grown exponentially, and agencies are under constant pressure. Building technology that can handle that level of complexity – while maintaining accuracy, security and trust – is not easy. There’s also the responsibility that comes with working in this space – decisions made using this technology impact real lives.

What makes your company unique?

What sets us apart is our focus on bringing all data together into a single, cohesive view. Most tools are siloed – they handle one type of data well. We break down those silos and connect everything into a clear, chronological story. Just as important, our technology is built by people with deep experience in law enforcement, national security and intelligence, so it reflects how investigations actually work in the real world.

What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Customers value the speed and clarity. Instead of spending weeks or months organizing evidence, they can quickly understand a case and take action. They also appreciate that the system helps reduce bias by keeping the focus on facts and evidence only. Ultimately, it helps them ask better questions and find answers they might otherwise miss.

What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

The most rewarding part is knowing the impact reaches far beyond the case itself. This work helps bring justice to victims and closure to families who have often waited years for answers. It supports investigators and prosecutors in finding the truth faster, holding the right people accountable and ensuring innocent individuals are cleared. Just as important, it allows agencies to say “yes” to more victims – giving attention to cases that might otherwise go unresolved due to limited time and resources and making communities safer in the process.

Do you support any charitable organizations within the public safety community? Tell us more.

Yes. Tranquility AI is committed to supporting the broader public safety ecosystem, especially when it comes to expanding access and strengthening the future of the field. Through academic partnerships, we help prepare the next generation of investigators and analysts by giving them hands-on experience with real-world tools and workflows.

We also partner with a nonprofit to provide no-cost access to TimePilot for smaller or underresourced agencies that might not otherwise have access to this kind of technology. At the end of the day, it’s about making sure more agencies can do their jobs effectively, more cases can be worked, and more victims and families have a path to justice.

Is there any fun fact or trivia you’d like to share about you or your company?

A unique aspect of Tranquility AI is that it was built by people who have spent their careers in national security, intelligence and law enforcement. That background heavily influences how the product works – it’s designed to mirror how real investigations unfold, not just how software is typically built.

What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

What’s next is continuing to expand access to this technology across every level of government – from local agencies to federal organizations – while rapidly evolving the platform based on what our users actually need in the field.

A big focus for us is building out more capabilities that sit on top of TimePilot as a true investigative layer. That includes deeper integrations across systems like RMS, CMS, digital evidence platforms and mobile forensics tools, so investigators can work across all their data in one place without switching between systems. We’re also continuing to invest in more advanced search, richer timeline and work product generation, and better ways to surface connections across massive, complex datasets.

A lot of what we build comes directly from real cases and feedback from investigators and prosecutors. Long term, the vision is simple: Every investigator should have the ability to get to the truth quickly, no matter how much data is involved, and ultimately help deliver justice for victims and their families.