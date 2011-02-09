ASP Introduces the Agent Baton

ASP Announces the introduction of the Agent Baton, uniquely designed for discreet concealment and rapid presentation.

ASP continues in their tradition of innovation and leadership in the law enforcement industry with the introduction of the Agent Baton. The Agent is the newest addition to ASP’s popular LeverLoc Baton Series. The combination of discreet concealment and rapid presentation make the Agent Baton an ideal impact weapon for administrators, investigators and undercover operatives. It also makes it the ideal “off duty” carry baton.

The finely knurled clip ring grip and middle shaft of the Agent Baton are manufactured from 7075 T6 aluminum while the striking surface incorporates 4140 high carbon steel. This makes the Agent lightweight with a striking surface rated at 240,000 PSI tensile strength. The grip, middle shaft and striking surface are forged to shape and then precision machined in a proprietary process developed by ASP.

The Agent is 7.75" when retracted. It expands to a 16 LeverLoc Baton. It has the form, fit and striking potential of a duty baton. It is easily concealed inside a pocket, waistband or worn on a dress belt. The Agent features ASP’s exclusive Snap Loc Clip. The clip can be adjusted to a variety of positions along the handle to enhance concealment or ease of presentation.

The grip of the Agent features fine line Crosstec knurling and spiral micro grooves. They provide a secure, positive grip without causing abrasion. The Agent is available in Electroless Nickel or Black Chrome. It is a devastatingly effective, low profile impact weapon.

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on.

Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.”