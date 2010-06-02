New Controlled F.O.R.C.E. M.A.C.H. 5 Baton Poised to Revolutionize

Controlled F.O.R.C.E., long known for its innovative less-lethal subject control training programs, introduces the new M.A.C.H. 5 Baton for Law Enforcement and Military Police applications.

Calibrated to the specifications of the Controlled F.O.R.C.E. Instructor Cadre, the M.A.C.H. 5 Baton features a sturdy, light weight fabrication of high-density, precision balanced plastic injection molding. The double handled secure grip ensures the unit is easy to carry and deploy in non-compliant situations.

After years of crisscrossing the nation delivering arrest control training to all levels of local, state, and federal law enforcement and all branches of the Department of Defense (DoD), the Controlled F.O.R.C.E. Instructor Cadre identified a need for a reliable training baton for law enforcement officers and military police personnel to use to improve their subject control skills and reduce liability in training.

According to Controlled F.O.R.C.E. Executive Director Tony Grano, an effective training baton should be light weight, sturdy, slightly flexible, and inexpensive. “We set out to develop a baton for our instructors to utilize in training,” notes Grano, “but what we ended up with is an excellent training tool that we believe officers will want to carry as part of their duty rig, they are that effective.”

During the product test phase, the Controlled F.O.R.C.E. Instructor Cadre found that the M.A.C.H. 5 Baton exceeded their expectations as a training device, and realized that it was a highly effective disruption tool with practical application potential.

The M.A.C.H. 5 Baton gets its name from the Controlled F.O.R.C.E. system of five Mechanical Advantage Control Holds™ (M.A.C.H.) that represents a standard of close quarters subject control training across the nation.

The M.A.C.H. 5 Baton is available exclusively at the CF Pro Shop (www.cforceproshop.com).

Point Of Contact: Nathan Nickels, Media Coordinator from Controlled F.O.R.C.E. can be reached by phone: 630-365-1700, e-mail: nathan@controlledforce.com, or visit www.controlledforce.com