Visit T4E at the Arizona Tactical Officers Association annual conference

T4E (Training for Engagement), a leader in force-on-force and scenario-based training equipment, is attending the Arizona Tactical Officers Association (ATOA) Annual Conference February 18–19. T4E will be showcasing realistic training tools designed to enhance officer readiness while reducing training costs and logistical barriers.

The ATOA event brings together tactical officers, trainers, and command staff from agencies across Arizona to evaluate emerging training methodologies, equipment, and best practices. T4E leverages the event to demonstrate how high-performance training platforms can replicate real-world decision-making, stress, and accountability without the expense or safety risks associated with live-fire training.

T4E’s goal is to give agencies tools that allow them to train more often, in more environments, with measurable outcomes—without sacrificing safety or realism.

During the event, attendees can engage with T4E’s training staff and learn how this style of training equipment is designed for:

Force-on-force scenarios

Close-quarters and room-clearing drills

De-escalation and decision-making under stress

Scenario-based training in existing facilities

T4E training solutions enable agencies to conduct training inside schools, offices, and other real-world environments that are typically unavailable for live-fire exercises. This approach supports modern training priorities focused on judgment, communication, and accountability—alongside tactical proficiency.

T4E continues to work closely with law-enforcement trainers and associations across the country to support realistic, repeatable, and scalable training programs that meet today’s operational demands.

About T4E – Training 4 Engagement

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel, and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Beretta, Browning, Colt, Elite Force, GLOCK, Heckler & Koch, Rekt, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, UMAREX, Walther and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info.