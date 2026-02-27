T4E to showcase advanced training solutions at the 2026 ILEETA Conference & Expo in St. Louis, Mo.

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ariz. — T4E (Training for Engagement), a leading provider of realistic force-on-force and scenario-based training tools for law-enforcement agencies, will be exhibiting at the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA) Conference & Expo in St. Louis, Missouri, taking place March 16–21, 2026, with the expo floor active March 17–18 at the historic St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

The annual ILEETA Conference & Expo draws law-enforcement educators, trainers, and decision-makers from across the country to engage in professional development, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge training demonstrations. With over 100 courses available across multiple disciplines — ranging from instructor development and defensive tactics to use-of-force instruction and emerging technologies — the event serves as a premier forum for advancing public-safety training methodologies.

T4E solutions offer measurable enhancements to traditional drills. The T4E team is excited to connect with training professionals at ILEETA and to demonstrate how these products support safer, more effective force-on-force and scenario-based training.

At the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to:

● Experience T4E training platforms designed for force-on-force engagement and decision-making under stress.

● Discuss integration strategies that allow agencies to conduct realistic training inside existing facilities — including offices, schools, and municipal buildings — without the safety concerns of live fire.

● Explore tools that support modern training priorities such as de-escalation, communication, and team coordination.

The ILEETA Conference & Expo is recognized as a must-attend event for training professionals committed to improving public-safety outcomes through education, collaboration, and innovation.