TASER International Receives Follow-On Order from the U.S. Marshals Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced that it received a follow-on order from the U.S. Marshals Service law enforcement agency. The order received was for 350 TASER® X26 Electronic Control Devices (ECDs). The order was placed with Aardvark Tactical, Inc. of Azusa, CA, TASER International’s GSA distributor for the United States Government.

“We are very pleased with this follow-on order from a major federal law enforcement agency. It is further evidence that our life-saving TASER technology can provide benefits when deployed by federal-level law enforcement,” commented Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “We are honored to have TASER ECDs selected as a valuable tool to assist their operational personnel in their mission to protect life.”

The order was received in the third quarter and will ship in the fourth quarter of 2007.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.