Susteen is proud to have their Burner Breaker featured on ABC News

IRVINE, Calif. - Susteen is proud to have our Burner Breaker featured on ABC News. The Burner Breaker is the only law enforcement tool capable of breaking into thousands of locked cell phones including Burner Phones. The Burner Breaker works with current mobile forensic tools and is a great asset to your lab. Law Enforcement agencies may purchase the tool for their unlimited use or utilize Susteen’s service on a case by case basis.

ABC NEWS Story on Mobile Forensics

Please visit http://svbb.secureview.us/ for more details. The Burner Breaker is now available and in use at various federal, state and local agencies across the US. Testimonials available from current users. Please contact us today, as most agencies have a backlog of old phones that were inaccessible until now. Certain grants are available to help agencies acquire the software/hardware.