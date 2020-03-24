Forensics Source introduces NIK CBD Quick Test for law enforcement use

First presumptive field test in America that can distinguish between THC and CBD content.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Forensics Source ®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, announced today the addition of a CBD Quick Test to its extensive NIK® line of presumptive field test kits. The colorimetric test produces results instantly and is capable of distinguishing between THC and CBD content in plant material and most over-the-counter offerings.

This quick, colorimetric test detects THC and CBD content to a one percent level with lower limits on the horizon. Photo/Safariland Group

To date, law enforcement officers have not had the field test tools available to distinguish between plants grown for hemp products and cannabidiol (CBD) production and those with a high content of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) grown for recreational marijuana use. The CBD Quick Test can test to one percent THC/CBD content providing easy identification between strands of Cannabis Sativa plants, as well as THC and CBD content in most over-the-counter offerings.

With the evolution of cannabis-related laws and the huge trend in hemp products and CBD production, it’s been increasingly important for law enforcement to quickly differentiate between plants,” said Allen Miller, product manager, Forensics Source. “Developed in Switzerland, this new CBD Quick test marketed by the NIK brand, is the first Hemp/Marijuana field test kit in America and only presumptive drug test of its kind that can differentiate between THC and CBD.”

This quick, colorimetric test detects THC and CBD content to a one percent level with lower limits on the horizon. The color changes are very distinguishable – blue for drug/THC and pink for industrial/CBD – to ensure quick and easy-to-read results. The CBD Quick Test also includes a small, disposable collection device.

The NIK CBD Quick Test is sold in a box of 10 with an MSRP of $100 and is available now. This product will be on display at 2020 SHOT Show booth #12762. For more information, please visit www.forensicssource.com.

About Forensics Source

The Forensics Source™ business offers a full range of the finest forensics products for crime scene professionals, lab technicians and law enforcement officers, offering both third party and proprietary branded goods. From disposable restraints and narcotics identification kits to evidence-collection equipment and lab supplies, Forensics Source provides today’s law enforcement agencies and crime scene investigators with the products they need. Brands within the Forensics Source business include Evi-Paq® Identicator®, Nik® and Lightning Powder®. Forensics Source is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.forensicssource.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Break Free®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit safariland.com. Visit defense-technology.com and med-eng.com for information on these brands.