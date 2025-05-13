REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Silverback Marine contracted to build first PETESTEP law enforcement vessels

May 13, 2025 08:34 AM
TACOMA, Wash. — Silverback Marine is excited to announce it has partnered with Swedish based company PETESTEP to develop a high-performance law enforcement boat for the New Mexico State Parks Rangers.

What excited our design team about the patented PETESTEP technology is the significant difference between their SPRAYWATER shape and traditional stepped hulls. The technology utilizes angled deflectors as opposed to steps, which take advantage of the spray energy generated by the hull when underway. Compared to a standard monohull, the reduction in G force (slamming) is reduced up to 50%, with an average overall reduction of 30%.

In addition to the increased ride comfort and reduced operator fatigue, speed and fuel efficiency is improved by 35%, which translates to significant cost savings for agencies over time.

Our design team spent over a year interviewing actual marine law enforcement captains and officers, carefully documenting input on layout and configuration, as well as identifying common complaints with traditional patrol craft. Operator fatigue and ability to beach with easy bow access were two common themes across all agencies.

With an 18” wide bow door for easy landing, non-marking full perimeter fendering, and generous shelter, the vessel is also equipped with SHOXS suspension seating, dual weapon lockers, and WHELEN lighting and siren systems. With a top speed of over 60MPH, the 21’ vessel is extremely versatile, nimble, and suited for a range of sea states including river, lake, bay, and modest offshore conditions.

The first vessel has commenced construction, with delivery scheduled for late summer 2025.

More information on the project can be found at www.silverbackmarine.com and www.petestep.com

