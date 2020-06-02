LETS offers free low-delay drone streaming to protect officers and property in riots

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — LETS is proud to offer our secure, low-delay UAS/Drone streaming platform for free to those affected by the recent protests and riot. Agencies all around the country are already using the LETS 2020 Drone platform to deliver live, high quality footage from drones to personnel on the ground, as well as command staff.

Drones provide officer safety and protection against property damage. We provide a dedicated, private, secure application to view and monitor live streams from the field or from the office on any phone, tablet or computer.

Officers can also share their GPS location in real-time and using our Cover Team Talk system as an alternative to encrypted radios. Cover Team Talk is a voice communications system that is private and not susceptible to radio scanners and can be accessed from any phone.

To take advantage of this offer, please visit https://letscorp.us/newdrone.php and fill out the access form. We will be in contact by email or phone to get you started.

