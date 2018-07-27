redUAS to Develop Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Course for First Responders

redUAS C-UAS Subject Matter Experts/Instructors to Develop and Deliver C-UAS First Responder Training with New Mexico Tech

HOLLYWOOD, MD – redUAS, a counter-UAS services, training and operations company, was awarded a contract through New Mexico Tech to develop and deliver C-UAS training. redUAS will build C-UAS training specifically for first responders, security and emergency management personnel A

New Mexico Tech’s Energetic Materials Research and Testing offers high-quality training to emergency responders around the globe. New Mexico Tech’s offerings are geared toward preparing emergency first responders to better prevent and respond to terrorist incidents.

In an environment where drones are proliferating, and many hobbyist operators fly without awareness of FAA rules and airspace regulations, first responders and emergency crews face increasing security risks from above. There is also growing concern over the threat of weaponized or other payload-equipped drones being utilized by malicious actors or terrorist organizations, as detailed in the DHS bulletin issued last year. redUAS offers training, services and technology consultation to organizations seeking to mitigate this threat.

“This training is critical and comes at a time when the threat is very real,” Chris Sacco, Managing Partner of redUAS noted. “redUAS has been building counter-UAS capabilities through both operational experience and as the C-UAS firm of choice for high-profile public events like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. As one of the only companies offering training, services and assistance with technology selection, we are uniquely qualified to assist NMT with ensuring first responders across the country are prepared for any UAS-based threat they may encounter.”

Associate Director of Training at NMT Joel Haley, said, “This training will help round out our preparedness offerings in an area we believe to be increasingly critical to first responders. We are pleased to be teaming with redUAS and believe the operational perspective they bring as former military members and first responders will be a good fit for our students.”

About redUAS: redUAS is a joint venture between six veteran-owned and first responder-owned small businesses with unique first-hand knowledge of how drones are being employed for military operations, emergency services, and for homeland security. The company is made up of combat-proven drone professionals with real-world counter-UAS experience who can help customers gain true understanding of the threat, and work with partners to develop employable C-UAS Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs). redUAS includes: ABSI Defense, Avian, Atollo, Liberty Consulting Solutions, Company 6 UAS and Golden-Aero.

About New Mexico Tech: Preparing emergency first responders to better prevent and respond to terrorist incidents in communities around the globe.

