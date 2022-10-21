Reasons why you should spend your ARP funding now (infographic)

Download the graphic for reasons why you should spend your ARP funding now.

Sponsored by Motorola

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March 2021, provides $350 billion in direct formula grants to help states, counties, cities and tribal governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARP presents an opportunity to not only replace lost revenue, but to strategically invest in technology and services that create a foundation for more effective response to future public health emergencies.

Funds flowed to local governments in 2021 and 2022 and must be spent by 2026. Some agencies are spending grants funds in surprising new ways, while others are sitting on the sidelines.

Download this free infographic to learn why you should spend your ARP funding now ─ and where you can find help to make the most of your money.