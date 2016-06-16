Aladtec to Attend 2016 National Sheriffs’ Association Conference & Expo

Minneapolis, MN - The NSA’s annual technology and education expo takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center this year. It features over 60 seminars and workshops highlighting a variety of topics, including: Law Enforcement; Jail Operations; Service of Process; Transportation of Prisoners; and Court & Judicial Security. The exhibit hall will be open June 26th -28th with nearly 500 exhibitors offering products and services for law enforcement agencies.

One of the exhibitors attending the expo this year is Aladtec (booth #1531). They are an online software company based in Wisconsin. The Aladtec system is an efficient online employee scheduling and workforce management SaaS (Software as a Service) system created specifically for the Public Safety Sector. It’s accessible from anywhere 24/7 via computer, smartphone or other mobile device with Internet capabilities.

The Aladtec system easily handles the complex scheduling and unique rotation requirements common in law enforcement agencies. It has many features and offers many benefits including - allowing members to submit availability, request time off, and make shift trades through the system online. Developed in 2002, the system was originally only for employee scheduling. It is now an all-in-one robust workforce management tool. It features certification tracking, customizable forms, a document library, member discussion area, events calendar, custom reports, and optional Time Clock kiosk along with a fingerprint scanner option.

Customers report Aladtec improves their department’s efficiency, saves time, saves money and reduces human error. These factors are vital for mission critical organizations like those in public safety.

Along with connecting with customers, while at the expo Aladtec staff will offer attendees the opportunity to see how the system works and will sign-up interested agencies for a free 14 day demo.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Law Enforcement Customers:

“Aladtec for Law Enforcement is so much better than the old spreadsheet we used before. Now, it’s very easy for staff to request time off, the schedule stays accurate and it’s is easy to manage. I truly try to forget how labor intensive the old way was.”

Steven Schoenbauer, PSAP Supervisor, Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska, MN

“With Aladtec, we can see part-time staff’s availability for any given shift which saves us time and effort. This ability allows us to move and change shifts to prevent overtime – before we couldn’t tell when someone was going to go into overtime hours. I believe switching to Aladtec saves me 15 to 20 hours per week in time spent scheduling compared to the old method – so I’m gaining as much as two weeks of time every month!”

• Jeffrey Hammond, Sergeant, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Geneseo, NY

“We are unionized here and I thought it would be an issue for calling people in on overtime according to the union contract. The union worked with us so we could do the coverage requests using the system. Because the Aladtec software time and date stamps all sign up requests we can take the overtime sign ups to meet the contract requirements. I believe it will save us more than $6,500.00 per year. The system is simple, one of my senior supervisors is not great with electronic devices and dreaded going to the new schedule program. He told me just last week ago he would not be without it.”

• Jeff Rickaby, Sheriff, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, WI

“Previously, we simply used an Excel spreadsheet to schedule our staff. It was very time consuming. My favorite features are Aladtec’s paging feature, the ability to do advanced scheduling far into the future and the mobile capability. Through the mobile web app, I can send out a page from anywhere. The crew likes the ability to see who has what for shifts, or detail assignments, and the fact they can request shift swaps from home or anywhere.”

• Rob Browne, Captain, Goffstown Police Department, Goffstown, NH

About Aladtec:

They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,600 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit www.aladtec.com.