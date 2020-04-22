Rave Panic Button earns FirstNet listed designation

FirstNet Subscribers Can Now Access Rave Panic Button via the FirstNet App

The Rave Panic Button mobile app, provided by Rave Mobile Safety, instantly communicates emergencies to 9-1-1, on-site personnel and first responders for faster, more effective emergency response. Through the app, public safety officials receive critical emergency data for situational awareness, allowing them to arrive on scene armed with the information needed to respond more efficiently. Across the United States, Rave’s solutions protect nearly 10,000 schools and government agencies, which have used the system over 30,000 times – for both everyday medical incidents and larger safety emergencies.

The Rave Panic Button, used by schools, government facilities, first responder agencies and 9-1-1 entities across the country, has been utilized throughout the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, schools and libraries in Suffolk County, NY used the Rave Panic Button to rapidly disseminate critical updates related to COVID-19 to staff members, while providing a direct connection to 9-1-1 and first responders. Used during both critical and non-critical events, the Rave Panic Button provides Suffolk County with instant two-way communications and provides interoperability in communities large and small, including on a statewide basis in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Delaware.

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 100 apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

“Rave Panic Button plays an important role in helping ensure public safety best practices are extended into schools, government facilities and soft targets across the country by providing 9-1-1 and first responders instant access to information and communication capabilities that are crucial to their response efforts,” said Rave Chief Operating Officer Todd Miller, “Inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog underscores Rave Panic Button’s value to first responders and affirms the rigorous safeguards in place to help ensure the app meets high security standards.”

Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means Rave Panic Button is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the Rave Panic Button solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders’ incident response. And it’s helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we’re pleased that Rave Panic Button is now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Brenda Kittila, vice president, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “Rave Panic Button brings public safety additional capabilities to respond quickly to emergency incidents armed with the context needed to ensure the best possible outcome.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Rave Panic Button to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety provides innovative emergency and public safety technology to help save lives. The Rave platform integrates data and communication tools to help those in charge of keeping others safe prepare better, respond faster and communicate more effectively in emergency situations. Thousands of agencies and institutions across law enforcement, 9-1-1, state and local emergency management agencies, corporations, healthcare organizations, K–12 districts, colleges and universities depend on Rave’s award-winning software solutions. Founded in 2004, Rave is headquartered in Framingham, Mass. and backed by leading growth equity firm TCV, which manages over $15B. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/ or follow the company on Twitter.