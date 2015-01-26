Visiontron Introduces the Retracta-Cade - the First Fully Retractable, Portable Barricade System for Police Officers and other First Responders

The Retracta-Cade crowd control barrier creates a 10' long, 37 lbs. barrier in less than 30 seconds and folds to less than half its size for compact storage and easy transportation. Unlike traditional barriers, police officers and other first responders can store the Retracta-Cade in patrol cars, fire trucks and cargo vans for immediate access to a safety barrier system in emergency situations.

Visiontron Corp. is proud to introduce the Retracta-Cade crowd control barrier, the first retractable and portable barricade system of its kind. The 10’ long, 37 lbs. barricade establishes a safety perimeter on demand, and folds to less than half its size in less than 30 seconds for easy storage and transportation.

The Retracta-Cade was developed by a retired New York Police Department Lieutenant so that police and fire departments, military, and other first responders can have a safety barricade immediately available that is also easy to transport in patrol cars and inexpensive to store.

Visiontron Corp. designed and built the Retracta-Cade to meet four key objectives:



• Provide immediate security

• Transport easily in patrol car trunks

• Built heavy-duty enough to be a substantial barrier yet still light enough for one person to carry

• Reduce the costs associated with other traditional crowd control barriers

Each Retracta-Cade is manufactured in the USA.

“With the introduction of the Retracta-Cade to the market, there is now a crowd control barricade that’s immediately accessible to create a safer environment for first responders and the public,” says Joseph N. Torsiello Jr., President of Visiontron Corp. “Since it can create a safety barrier nearly anywhere, its applications are endless – crime scenes, DWI check points, subway platforms, parades, vehicle accidents, road closures and other emergency situations.”

The Retracta-Cade’s main features include a weatherproof anodized aluminum body for outdoor use, adjustable length extension panels, folding legs with over-sized hand levers, and locking carabiners to connect Retracta-Cades together and form a continuous line of barriers. Upgrades and options include three color configurations, changeable printed sign inserts to display messages, rechargeable LED lights for increased visibility, and more.

Joe Bevilacqua, a 20 year veteran of the NYPD, developed the Retracta-Cade to solve common problems in police departments around the country. He found that no barriers could provide immediate safety for first responders, warehouses for barriers had expensive rent, and the labor associated with traditional barriers often meant rearranging staff assignments or paying overtime.

Upon retirement Bevilacqua partnered with Visiontron Corp., which used its extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities, experience and expertise in the crowd control industry to create the user-friendly, retractable and customizable barricade. The Retracta-Cade is now available for purchase directly from Visiontron or through a network of trusted resellers. For information on how the Retracta-Cade can benefit your company or organization, please visit http://www.retracta-cade.com

About Visiontron Corp.

Visiontron Corp. (http://www.visiontron.com) is a manufacturer of crowd control products for 50 years. Their products include Retracta-Belt crowd control stanchions, traditional post and rope queuing systems, the Retracta-Cade, and related signage and accessories for public guidance. Visiontron built its reputation on two important factors: quality and customer service. Their vast in-house manufacturing capabilities and decades of experience allow them to engineer complete crowd control and merchandising solutions. For more information on Visiontron’s crowd control products, contact them online at http://www.visiontron.com or http://www.retracta-cade.com, or call 800-585-7750.