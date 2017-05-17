Introducing the New Toughbook 33, a 12" Fully Rugged 2-in-1 Detachable Tablet

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Telrepco is pleased to announce that today Panasonic has officially announced the release of the Toughbook 33, the first fully rugged 2-in-1 detachable tablet. Featuring a 12" 3:2 aspect ratio display, detachable backlit keyboard, and more!

Toughbook 33 Features:

Intel Core i5 Processor

3:2 Aspect Ratio

12" Display

Anti-reflective high brightness outdoor viewable screen

Multi Touch + Digitizer

Capacitive 10 finger multi-touchscreen with glove and rain modes

Windows 10 Pro (Windows 7 Pro downgrade option)

Detachable backlit keyboard

User exchangeable hot-swap twin batteries

