Introducing the New Toughbook 33, a 12" Fully Rugged 2-in-1 Detachable Tablet
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Telrepco is pleased to announce that today Panasonic has officially announced the release of the Toughbook 33, the first fully rugged 2-in-1 detachable tablet. Featuring a 12" 3:2 aspect ratio display, detachable backlit keyboard, and more!
Toughbook 33 Features:
- Intel Core i5 Processor
- 3:2 Aspect Ratio
- 12" Display
- Anti-reflective high brightness outdoor viewable screen
- Multi Touch + Digitizer
- Capacitive 10 finger multi-touchscreen with glove and rain modes
- Windows 10 Pro (Windows 7 Pro downgrade option)
- Detachable backlit keyboard
- User exchangeable hot-swap twin batteries
Visit our website for more information. Ask about Public Safety Bundles including the most common hardware configurations, Protection Plus no fault warranty, deployment services, and more! Call 1-800-537-0509 today for your discounted price! Schedule your demo today!
About Telrepco
Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions providing Panasonic mobile laptops, Motorola handheld PC scanners, Ruggedized mobile printing solutions, vehicle mounting solutions and more. We are an authorized repair center for Panasonic Toughbook laptop computers and offer warranty, extended warranty options and offer a trade in program.