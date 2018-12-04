Xplore unveils the XSLATE R12 next generation detachable rugged tablet PC

Transformational enterprise tablet elevates the industry and redefines what it means to design mobile computers purpose-built for any work environment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR), the manufacturer of the world’s broadest range of high-quality rugged tablet computers, today launched the XSLATE R12, a next generation detachable rugged tablet PC. Xplore incorporated specific customer feedback into its award-winning 12.5” rugged tablet design to deliver a categorically new mobility solution that is both powerful and reliable enough to be the primary computing device for public safety, manufacturing, utility, insurance, and construction industry professionals alike.

The XSLATE R12 incorporates a number of customer requested features, such as antenna pass- through capabilities, an RJ-45 + Serial Port dongle and a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard that magnetically stows on the back of the tablet even when docked. These and other features allow the XSLATE R12 to provide transformational 2 in 1 flexibility along with the connectivity and ergonomics needed for any worker transitioning between field, vehicle and office locations. As such, outdoor usage is remarkable with an optically bonded 800 Nit View Anywhere® Display. It is also designed to sync with existing back office systems and software to deliver real-time data via government-mandated multi-authentication access.

Mark Holleran, president and COO of Xplore, stated: “The XSLATE R12 is a result of Xplore’s 20- year dedication to customer-first rugged tablet engineering. Not only does our team truly understand our customers’ ever-changing mobility needs, we deliver exactly what they want, when they want it, because we are constantly listening to their feedback and innovating to meet their evolving technology requirements. The XSLATE R12’s carefully crafted feature set gives customers the industry-specific computing capabilities they haven’t been able to find elsewhere. At the same time, everyone will appreciate the form factor flexibility of this detachable tablet, which redefines the ease in which a device transforms from a tablet, to a notebook or desktop with a keyboard, and back.”

The Intel®-powered XSLATE R12 is prepared to multi-task in any demanding work environment, whether that be in hand while walking and working or in a Secure Mobile Dock. It’s equipped with pen and touch capabilities and backed by a Bluetooth™-connected keyboard that’s always on call when needed to complete more data-intensive tasks. The standard hot-swappable battery is critical for long shifts while the large, outdoor-viewable display is protected by Corning® Gorilla Glass® for damage-resistant, day-and-night viewing.

This highly flexible rugged tablet also features more connectivity options than others in its class, including antenna pass-through capabilities, an RJ-45 and True Serial port dongle, and a SlateMate barcode reader and HF RFID reader combo. The XSLATE R12 will also be available with multiple internal configurations, including a 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with Windows® 10 and 6th generation Intel® Core™ i5 with Windows® 7, 8.1 or Windows® 10. As part of Xplore’s commitment to its customers’ security, the XSLATE R12 enables multi-factor authentication capabilities for enterprise environments through a combination of TPM 2.0, an integrated fingerprint scanner and an optional Smart Card/CAC reader.

“The diverse features and functionalities of XSLATE R12 can assist public safety officials as they prepare incident response plans using antenna pass-through technology from a patrol car. It can also empower organizations of all sizes to mobilize data in real time to improve productivity and efficiency of those responsible for assembly, maintenance, logistics, inspection, and testing across many industries, including manufacturing and utilities,” continued Holleran.

The XSLATE R12 is fully supported by a complete lineup of accessories purpose-built to ensure a seamless desktop-to-tablet transition. These include a desktop docking station, Secure Mobile Dock, and Work Anywhere Kit featuring a carrying case and tablet kickstand. This latest addition to Xplore’s line of award-winning tablets coincides with the company’s industry record-setting 20th anniversary as the only OEM to exclusively design and deliver rugged tablets for as long.

