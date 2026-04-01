Durabook announces Z14I-HG rugged mobile workstation, the world’s first AI-ready fully rugged mobile workstation delivering AI performance up to 682 TOPS

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced the Z14I-HG Rugged Mobile Workstation, the world’s first fully rugged laptop enabling unprecedented AI performance of up to 682 TOPS. The Z14I-HG Rugged Mobile Workstation’s integrated 16 GB ECC GDDR6 memory upholds high-performance AI, massive data processing capabilities, and running multiple applications simultaneously. This is all sustained at the Edge, even when offline, in extreme and hazardous environments.

Powered by the NVIDIA RTX Ada architecture, the 14-inch, fully rugged Z14I-HG provides workstation-class parallel computing, advanced AI acceleration, and high-end visualization performance for the most advanced workloads. Applications include AI-powered inspection and surveillance and geospatial analysis and mapping used across many sectors; defense operations and mobile tactical command for military and governments; industrial automation and smart manufacturing; field engineering, construction and infrastructure maintenance; and professional services. Organizations may run AI analytics, computer vision, and 3D visualization directly in the field, delivering insights without delay, reducing latency, and improving operational efficiency.



“In the Z14I-HG Rugged Mobile Workstation, Durabook is bringing together an unmatched combination of AI acceleration, advanced graphics, and rugged durability in a single mobile workstation to be deployed in field operations,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas. “The Z14I-HG Rugged Mobile Workstation provides true edge AI and visualization capability.”

The Z14I-HG integrates NVIDIA® RTX™ 3500 Ada or optional RTX™ 5000 Ada GPUs, delivering up to 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB GDDR6 (Graphics Double Data Rate 6) memory with ECC (Error-Correcting Code). This provides more than three times the graphics performance of currently available rugged solutions, supporting advanced workloads including real-time 3D rendering, digital twin modelling, GIS and geospatial visualisation, and complex engineering simulations. With memory bandwidth up to 576 GB/s, the system can process large datasets and detailed models directly in the field. The Z14I-HG provides industry-leading display connectivity for rugged systems, supporting up to four NVIDIA-driven HDMI 2.1 outputs for 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz, an HDMI 2.1, VGA, and dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports. Unlike competing rugged systems where GPUs only accelerate compute workloads, the Z14I-HG enables full GPU-driven display output, supporting complex multi-screen visualisation setups.

Built to operate in environments where conventional laptops cannot function reliably, the Z14I-HG is Certified to MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and rated IP66, it withstands shock, vibration, heavy rain, dust, electromagnetic interference, and extreme temperatures from sub-freezing -20°F to 145°F. Its 14-inch FHD DynaVue® sunlight-readable display with 1200-nit brightness ensures visibility even under direct sunlight. Key features include: a high-contrast, sunlight-readable screen, 10-point capacitive multi-touch and four input modes: glove, stylus, water, and finger. These ensure effective operation in harsh weather conditions and field environments.

The Z14I-HG features dual removable quick-release NVMe PCIe SSD drives, enabling fast, tool-free drive swaps in seconds for maximum flexibility and minimal downtime. It also includes a modular media bay that can support an optical disk drive, a second battery, and a third storage drive. For enhanced security the Z14I-HG is equipped with TPM 2.0 standard, Intel® vPro™, and Windows 11 Secured-core PC capabilities. It offers secure, convenient authentication through a 5.0 MP IR camera with Windows Hello support, along with an optional fingerprint scanner.

The new Z14I-HG is available for purchase now. For full specs and more information, please visit:

https://www.durabook.com/us/products/z14i-hg-rugged-workstation/.

For more information, visit the Durabook Americas website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website or contact us.

