Panasonic Connect Launches Tough Command to Unify and Power Connected Fleets

PRESS RELEASE

Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced the launch of Tough Command . The platform transforms in-vehicle TOUGHBOOK devices into a centralized hub for connected fleet intelligence to help public safety agencies, utilities, and enterprise organizations simplify operations, reduce costs, and unlock the full value of their existing technology investments.

For years, organizations operating critical fleets have relied on mobile data terminals (MDTs) and rugged devices to support frontline work. However, enabling data collection across vehicles and equipment has often required a patchwork of add-on hardware and software tools that drive up cost and complexity. Tough Command addresses this challenge with a software-first approach that leverages the compute power, connectivity, and GPS capabilities already built into deployed TOUGHBOOK laptops and 2-in-1s. It also supports mixed-device environments, making it vendor-agnostic.

Acting as a secure edge-to-cloud gateway, the platform captures data from vehicles, IoT devices, and infrastructure into a centralized, cloud-based environment for analysis and action. The result is real-time visibility, streamlined management, and faster decision-making across field operations. This is especially helpful for utility managers to monitor vehicle health and ensure critical equipment is operational. Public sector agencies can use it to manage police, fire, and EMS vehicles, helping dispatchers quickly identify issues, prevent service disruptions, and coordinate rapid, life-saving responses across a region.

“Tough Command enables fleets to fully maximize the power of connected technology,” said Mike Smola, Sr. Director, Product Management and System Engineering/QA at Panasonic Connect. “By turning TOUGHBOOK into a single, scalable platform for data capture, integration, and insight, we’re helping customers reduce complexity, consolidate hardware, and build a more efficient and safer foundation for their operations.”

At launch, Tough Command delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to digitize fleet operations and improve performance, including:



Edge data collection : Captures real-time data from in-vehicle TOUGHBOOK devices and connected equipment, enabling organizations to monitor vehicle performance for proactive maintenance without adding extra hardware.

: Captures real-time data from in-vehicle TOUGHBOOK devices and connected equipment, enabling organizations to monitor vehicle performance for proactive maintenance without adding extra hardware. Cloud data storage and analytics: Aggregates collected data into a centralized, secure cloud platform where managers can track vehicle health, optimize routes, project maintenance needs, and identify inefficiencies to help inform decisions that will benefit the entire fleet.

Aggregates collected data into a centralized, secure cloud platform where managers can track vehicle health, optimize routes, project maintenance needs, and identify inefficiencies to help inform decisions that will benefit the entire fleet. User Interface portal: Provides an intuitive, web-based dashboard with built-in user management, making it easy for teams to manage fleet performance and multiple users across locations.

Provides an intuitive, web-based dashboard with built-in user management, making it easy for teams to manage fleet performance and multiple users across locations. Reporting and automation: Offers robust reporting capabilities that let users explore the data generated, create customized reports, and send automated emails to stakeholders.

Together, these capabilities allow organizations to consolidate previously siloed systems into a unified platform which reduces the need for multiple vendors, hardware add-ons, and redundant data services. With Tough Command, Panasonic Connect enables organizations to leverage the full value of their existing technology investments, without requiring a complete hardware overhaul. Designed to support both TOUGHBOOK users and mixed-device environments, the platform integrates into diverse ecosystems, with Panasonic collaborating with customers to guide implementation and ensure seamless data flow across devices and systems.

Panasonic, TOUGHBOOK, Tough Command, and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Panasonic Corporation of North America and/or its affiliates.

Product features and availability are subject to change. Future capabilities may be added over time based on customer needs and development priorities.