Panasonic Connect launches the TOUGHBOOK 56

PRESS RELEASE

NEWARK, NJ — Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today launched the TOUGHBOOK 56, a powerful, modular rugged laptop purposefully built to empower mobile workers in sectors including public safety, utilities, enterprise and federal. TOUGHBOOK 56 delivers high performance computing, expanded connectivity speeds options, enhanced thermal management, and advanced security. Backed by new warranty options, it provides customers with greater flexibility and long-term peace of mind.

Frontline and field professionals must work with increased efficiency to deliver fast, high-quality service, while navigating unpredictability and resource constraints that make getting the job done infinitely challenging. TOUGHBOOK 56 is engineered with these professionals in mind, bringing advanced performance, security, innovation, and design to the edge, in a rugged, reliable, and dependable package. For IT teams, TOUGHBOOK 56’s modular architecture, updated admin management software and expanded support simplify upgrades and extends device lifecycles as operational needs evolve.

Built on the success of the acclaimed TOUGHBOOK 54 and the industry-first modular TOUGHBOOK 55, TOUGHBOOK 56 takes rugged computing further with advanced features including:

Class Leading Power and Performance for Intelligent Edge Computing: Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor designed for AI-enabled tasks, TOUGHBOOK 56 is the first rugged PC with an 8GB dGPU option to further boost graphics and AI performance. There is also an additional option for Intel® Arc Graphics, which can improve graphic performance by up to 2.2 times over prior generations. TOUGHBOOK 56 delivers class-leading edge computing without compromising durability and reliability. It boasts an improved 5G modem (36 percent faster upload speed than previous modem), Wi-Fi 7 (2.4 times faster than prior Wi-Fi 6E) and industry firsts of up to three ethernet ports (including a 10 Gbps ethernet option) for faster imaging and file transfers. This gives workers the ability to run data intensive tasks, such as intelligent document processing, evidence gathering, machine diagnostics, and complex modelling directly from their computer.



Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor designed for AI-enabled tasks, TOUGHBOOK 56 is the first rugged PC with an 8GB dGPU option to further boost graphics and AI performance. There is also an additional option for Intel® Arc Graphics, which can improve graphic performance by up to 2.2 times over prior generations. TOUGHBOOK 56 delivers class-leading edge computing without compromising durability and reliability. It boasts an improved 5G modem (36 percent faster upload speed than previous modem), Wi-Fi 7 (2.4 times faster than prior Wi-Fi 6E) and industry firsts of up to three ethernet ports (including a 10 Gbps ethernet option) for faster imaging and file transfers. This gives workers the ability to run data intensive tasks, such as intelligent document processing, evidence gathering, machine diagnostics, and complex modelling directly from their computer. Reliable Connectivity to Dedicated Responder Networks: All major carriers and dedicated responder networks, including AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon, Verizon Frontline, and T-Mobile are compatible with TOUGHBOOK 56 to power AI-based, high-demand computing tasks and quick response. This includes expanded private cellular coverage which includes 4G solutions offered by Anterix. It closes coverage gaps for increased interoperability and coordination capabilities, offering high-speed communication during emergencies or disasters for efficient, effective response.



All major carriers and dedicated responder networks, including AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon, Verizon Frontline, and T-Mobile are compatible with TOUGHBOOK 56 to power AI-based, high-demand computing tasks and quick response. This includes expanded private cellular coverage which includes 4G solutions offered by Anterix. It closes coverage gaps for increased interoperability and coordination capabilities, offering high-speed communication during emergencies or disasters for efficient, effective response. Customer-Driven Enhancements for Effective Deployment: Created based on customer feedback, TOUGHBOOK 56 features a new 16:10 aspect ratio which accommodates more rows of data. The speakers are approximately 50 percent louder, with improved sound quality, and the power port has been updated to feature a slide cover for added durability. Furthermore, new software provides added visibility for managing smart cards, a timeout for the keyboard backlight to preserve battery, and software-selectable pass-through for maximum convenience and adaptability.



Created based on customer feedback, TOUGHBOOK 56 features a new 16:10 aspect ratio which accommodates more rows of data. The speakers are approximately 50 percent louder, with improved sound quality, and the power port has been updated to feature a slide cover for added durability. Furthermore, new software provides added visibility for managing smart cards, a timeout for the keyboard backlight to preserve battery, and software-selectable pass-through for maximum convenience and adaptability. Enhanced Safety and Security for Layered Protection: TOUGHBOOK 56 is the first rugged device to offer FIPS encrypted drives [1] Compatible with TOUGHBOOK Total Defense



TOUGHBOOK 56 is the first rugged device to offer FIPS encrypted drives Compatible with Choice of Refreshed Docking or Backwards Compatibility for Unmatched Peace of Mind: TOUGHBOOK 56 is compatible with existing TOUGHBOOK 54 and TOUGHBOOK 55 vehicle docks. It provides over a decade of compatibility for customers who have the choice to keep existing docking while updating TOUGHBOOK fleets. For customers that are looking to upgrade docking, or for new customers, brand new vehicle docks will be available that feature a more durable docking connector, expanded IO, and refreshed technology.

“Mobile workers and the IT teams that support them need technology that can stand up to the rigors of frontline and field work. We engineered the TOUGHBOOK 56 for high-end computing with AI at the edge and uncompromising security features to deliver efficient work and unwavering customer service,” said Dominick Passanante, senior vice president and general manager, Mobility Business, Panasonic Connect North America. “For three decades, TOUGHBOOK has been the choice for workers in industries that cannot afford to sacrifice performance, security, or durability in any circumstance. They deserve the best in purpose-built hardware, software and services to support technology investments for the long haul.”

Key features TOUGHBOOK 56 include:

Six modular areas, including 3 xPAKs, battery, RAM and SSD

Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors powering Intel vPro™ (up to 16 CPU cores)

Optional AMD™ Radeon™ PRO W7500M (8GB dGPU)

14” WUXGA 16:10 display featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass (optional 1000 nit touchscreen)

16-64 GB DDR5 RAM

512-2TB OPAL or FIPS encrypted SSD’s (up to 4TB total and optional RAID-1 mirroring)

5MP webcam and dual-array microphone with AI noise reduction

98dB speakers

Up to three ethernet ports (1 Gbps standard, with 2.5 and 10 Gbps optional)

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth

4G or 5G connectivity options, private cellular ready, and dual SIM (physical + eSIM)

24 hours of battery life (MobileMark® 30) with optional second battery

3’ Drop, MIL-STD-810H, IP53, Air Worthiness [2]

The TOUGHBOOK 56 will be available for purchase this May, with MSRP starting at $3,325. For more information and complete product details, please visit our website.

