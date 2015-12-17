DATALUX Offering Free 60-Day Trials

DATALUX is now offering police agencies, fire departments and emergency medical services no cost evaluations of its mobile computing solutions. Customers interested in trying the recently released TM110 rugged tablet or the tried and true Tracer fixed mount MDT can now evaluate the products for a period of 60 days at no cost.

The TM110 Rugged Tablet is engineered to provide superior and durable functionality in vehicle deployments while still being a highly portable tablet that can be quickly removed from the vehicle. It features a sunlight readable 11.6” display and the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. A rugged tablet is the ideal solution for law enforcement agencies looking for a removable product that allows public safety personnel to go from their desk to their vehicle to the field. Find out more about the TM110 Rugged Tablet here: http://www.datalux.com/datalux-launches-11-6-rugged-tablet-for-public-safety/.

The Tracer has been in service in public safety since 2001. It was designed specifically for police, fire and rescue vehicles. The rugged, all-metal enclosure can withstand severe treatment in the harshest environments. The Tracer has a super bright 12.1”, 1200nit screen that is viewable in direct sunlight, yet can also be dimmed down to 1nit for nighttime viewing. It features a shock-mounted hard drive and numerous other features that make it ideally suited to demanding vehicle applications. Find out more about the Tracer here: http://www.datalux.com/public-safety/tracer/.

DATALUX products are sold as a complete system which include the company’s safe and ergonomic TRU-Mount for public safety vehicles and their proprietary removable keyboard. Everything required for installation in a vehicle is provided by DATALUX. In addition, a DATALUX representative can be on-hand to assist with set-up. At the end of the trial period, the unit can be purchased or returned. Try the new TM110 Rugged Tablet or the original, fixed-mount Tracer.

Contact DATALUX today and start your free 60-day trial.

About DATALUX:

Founded in 1990, DATALUX designs, manufactures, and markets specialized computer products for demanding environments with limited space, including public safety and healthcare. The company’s headquarters is in Winchester, Virginia. For more information about the DATALUX line of public safety solutions, visit www.datalux.com or call 1-800-DATALUX.