Midland Police Service Goes Mobile with SceneDoc

Toronto, ON, Canada – SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at Midland ON Police Service, making them the first police service in Canada to adopt their mobile platform. (http://www.police.midland.on.ca/)

Midland Police Service is one of 43 members of OPTIC. (The Ontario Police Technology Information Cooperative (OPTIC) includes 8,287 officers: 2,894 from 43 municipal Ontario, Canada police agencies and 5,393 from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), all sharing a single RMS installation. OPTIC is the largest data-sharing cooperative in North America.) Implementing SceneDoc to automate the documentation processing is one of Chief Michael Osborne’s primary initiatives. “We believe SceneDoc represents a major advancement in policing…one that will improve accuracy and increase productivity.” He went on to say “it is critical for leaders to think about ways to understand, prove and deploy new technologies and I remain committed to finding ways to improve and streamline process here in Midland and across our membership.” Over the last 6 months SceneDoc has been engaged with Midland’s Operations and IT teams to ensure the solution exceeds not only the demanding needs of Officers In the field but the rigorous data security requirements present in Canada’s Public Sector. Bill Gordon, Midland Police’s IT Director is confident that SceneDoc has met the needs set forth by the Canadian Government. “Between multi-factor authentication, encrypted databases both at-rest and in-transit, and cloud storage that far exceeds what we are able to manage in-house, SceneDoc delivers a solution that allows us to focus our resources on serving our community while giving us the confidence that our data is secure.”

Midland Police is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the flexible SceneDoc Platform. “We are pleased to have had Midland assist us in getting geared up for nationwide adoption and getting the platform inline with expectations of the Canadian Government at all levels”, says CTO and Co-Founder Adrian Bubalo. “Data integrity and security is at the forefront of everything we do here at the company and it’s been rewarding getting the stamp of approval from the team at Midland Police to have SceneDoc bring new power to their iPads and iPhones.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe. Visit their website at www.scenedoc.com.

About Midland Police Service

The Midland Police Service has been responsible for delivering a high level of service to our Community for over 100 years; now with a population of almost 17,000 residents, covering 30.2 square Kilometers we answer more than 8000 calls for service yearly. In order to address the needs of the Community and the everyday challenges of policing, the Midland Police Service has a complement of 27 sworn Police Officers, 10 full-time Civilians and 12 part-time Civilians. Working in partnership with our community, the Midland Police Service is dedicated to the protection of life and property, the preservation of peace and improving the quality of life for all.