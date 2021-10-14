REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Fleet  Mobile Computers

U11 Fully Rugged 2-in-1 Tablet with Innovative Detachable Rugged Keyboard

2-in-1 Rugged Computing Solution Increases Productivity and Flexibility. Designed for Any Industry Where Workers Constantly Switch Between Office and Field Settings.

Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, introduced its enhanced 2-in-1 rugged computing solution with the addition of a versatile, innovative keyboard to its popular U11 rugged tablet. This 2-in-1 computing solution is specifically designed to increase productivity and add flexibility to individuals working in jobs that continually go from an office to a field setting or vice versa. It adds up to three USB 3.2 Gen 1 interfaces, including options for one HDMI port and one LAN port (USB Type A connector). This 2-in-1 computing solution comes with one of the first detachable keyboards designed and tested to MIL-STD 810H shock and vibration and IP65 ingress specifications.

“When flexibility is a key aspect in a worker’s job, our new Durabook U11 2-in-1 solution is the perfect device for keeping pace with changing working conditions,” stated Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. “Whether a laptop with full keyboard and complete connectivity is needed or a tablet for increased mobility is called for, our value-driven, 2-in-1 U11 fully-rugged 11.6″ tablet provides the versatility and functionality needed.”

One Tablet, Customizable for Diverse Applications

Flexibility is a critical factor in the modern workforce’s choice of technology. It makes sense to provide users with a versatile solution, combining the advantages of a tablet and a laptop. The 2-in-1 Durabook U11 tablet does precisely that. Used as a laptop, it increases field productivity by adding an IP-65 rated full-size 88-key membrane keyboard with 3-level brightness backlit keys for easy input of reports and big data files and complete connectivity. An optional backlit rubber keyboard is also available. The keyboard also features a sturdy handle for convenient carrying. Used as a tablet, it brings together user-friendly interfaces for varying conditions, such as touch screens that can be used while wearing gloves or in bright daylight conditions.

The new Durabook U11 2-in-1 can be customized to meet the needs of the following industries: utility, oil & gas, transportation, logistics, field services, manufacturing, public safety, automotive and more.

The Rugged Tablet That Meets Your Requirements

The Durabook U11 tablet features an Intel® 10th Generation CPU, Windows® 10 Pro, up to 16GB of RAM, quick-release SSD, DOD-level security, and a Full HD sunlight-readable touchscreen display. Designed for workers who face the most challenging operating environments, the U11 tablet is MIL-STD-810G certified for a 6-feet drop, shock, vibration, rain, dust, sand, humidity, freeze/thaw, operating temperature range (- 4°F to 140°F), explosive atmosphere, and temperature shock.

The U11 meets MIL-STD-461G for electromagnetic interference and ANSI 12.12.01 Class 1, Division 2 hazardous locations. It has an IP65 rating. The 11.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD features a 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel and multiple system I/O ports. The touchscreen operates even when wet. The hot-swappable battery enables workers to operate uninterrupted when charging isn’t an option.

For more details, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/products/u11-tablet.