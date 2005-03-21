Xplore Raises the Bar for Performance and Durability with New Centrino® Tablet PC Line-Up

Family of new Rugged Tablet PCs, Powerful Technology, Latest Standards, Provides Optimal Value & Performance in Rugged PC Industry

AUSTIN, TX - Xplore Technologies® Corp. (TSX:XPL), a leading international provider of rugged wireless tablet PC systems, today announced the release of its family of iX104C2™ Tablet PCs. The iX104C2 line up are the first in the rugged tablet PC market with the latest Intel® Centrino (733) mobile technology, AllVue™ enhanced display, advanced wireless LAN certifications, up to 4 multi-model wireless devices and patent pending auto-sensing Dual Mode technologies. The iX104C2 family includes Tablet PC (C2), Dual Mode TPC (C2D), and AllVue TPC (C2V) versions.

The iX104C2 product family was designed based on feedback from a core group of Xplore’s enterprise customers and channel partners. The iXC2 provides enterprise customers with the durability and reliability required for mobile pc applications, in addition to enhanced processing speed and functionality to handle increasingly complex applications and more wired and multi-modal wireless communication capabilities.

The iX104C2 line up features the Intel Pentium® M processor 733 (Ultra Low Voltage), 855GME chipset, and Centrino mobile technology, providing customers with powerful 1.1Ghz processor, a 400MHz system bus, 2MB of L2 cache, and Intel Pro Wireless 802.11b/g wireless networking. iXC2 systems feature a potential performance increase of over 40% when compared to devices using Pentium III-M processors. The I/O ports have also been redesigned, adding another USB2.0 port for a total of two, a user accessible SIM card slot for GPRS management, and an RJ-45/RJ-11 combo port for use with an optional 56K modem. iXC2 systems can also be enabled with optional Bluetooth, wireless WAN, LAN and external GPS for additional wireless communications capabilities.

“The Cleveland Police Division depends on mobile computers for up to the minute access to critical information, both in the office and in the field. We need a reliable and dependable system that can seamlessly move between the two and survive the extreme heat and cold conditions here in Cleveland”, said Detective John W. Mott, Mobile Data Computer Support Manager for the City of Cleveland, Division of Police. Deputy Commissioner Titus Britt, Information System Support for the City of Cleveland, Department of Public Safety adds, “For our needs, the iXC2 system is currently the best option on the market to meet or exceed the needs of our Police Officers. This tablet will allow us to equip our officers with the latest processing and wireless capabilities and handle the high level of stress and extreme use common among police officers”.

The entire iX104C2 line is designed, warranted, and third party tested to US Military environmental standards (MIL-STD 810F). With over 30 unique design elements, iXC2 tablets can operate under severe conditions such as extreme hot and cold temperatures, exposure to dust, moisture, intense vibrations, and four foot drops to concrete. These are minimum standards for many mobile enterprise customers. All iXC2 tablets have a comprehensive three (3) year warranty, have been UL1604 certified for use in hazardous locations, have WIFI® and CCX® (Cisco Compatible Extensions) certifications, as well as Microsoft®'s Hardware Certification Approvals (WHCL).

“In researching the rugged mobile computing market segment over the past 3 years, we see a clear trend towards the evaluation of more durable, reliable mobile computers such as Xplore’s iX104 Tablet PC over similar business class devices by an increasing number of enterprise mobility customers,” said David Krebs of VDC, an independent technology market research and consulting firm. “Our Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) study published this year, provides solid evidence that over the life of a typical mobile application, the total cost of ownership for rugged devices in many mobility applications is less than their non-rugged or business class counterparts. By further shrinking the price gap between rugged tablets and business class computers, Xplore has created a compelling total cost of ownership scenario for IT and program managers considering the benefits of ruggedized computing equipment.”

“With the successful introduction of Windows XP Tablet PC Edition 2005, as part of Windows XP Service Pack 2, we continue to see an increase in Tablet PC deployments from our enterprise customers,” said Andrew Dixon, director of marketing for Microsoft Tablet PC. “Xplore’s new iX104C2 line up of durable, reliable and powerful Tablet PCs is well timed to meet the increasing demand of enterprise customers who will benefit from the power of Tablet PC Edition 2005 and industrial grade mobile computers with enhanced performance characteristics.”

The iX104C2 Tablet PC uses an active stylus for data input and navigation, capitalizing on Microsoft’s Tablet PC operating system with advanced inking capabilities. The iX104C2V with AllVue LCD technology increases screen readability in all lighting conditions, including indoor, direct sunlight or fluorescent lighting. The iX104C2D Dual Mode Tablet PC features both an active pen and finger touch digitizer in a single unit. Xplore’s patent pending auto sensing technology allows users to automatically switch between pen input and finger-based touch input without the need for manual switching between modes. AllVue is a currently available model with Xplore’s iX104 and iX104C2 Tablet PC versions only.

“We went to our customers across a variety of industries, and asked them how we could best address their mobile computing needs. We found that they were looking for rugged, reliable and flexible Tablet PCs to take the place of existing mobile devices, but didn’t want to sacrifice computing power or pay too much of a price premium for durability,” said Richard Perley, Senior Vice President for Xplore. “With the iX104C2 line, customers get a highly flexible computing platform with exceptional performance, and at the same time realize the reliability, ease of use, and potential lower TCO and higher ROI benefits that come with rugged tablet PCs.”

Concurrent with the release of the iXC2 family, Xplore has realigned the rest of the iX104 family. The average street price of Xplore’s rugged Renegade™ Tablet PC is anticipated to be below US$2,400 (depending on configurations), well within the reach of standard business class machines.

For more details on the complete line of iX104 Tablet PCs or to learn more about the compelling total cost of ownership of rugged tablet PCs, visit www.xploretech.com, or contact your nearest systems integrator.

Technical Highlights: iX104C2 Rugged Tablet PC

Third party tested to Military Standards (MIL-STD-810F) for extreme operation

Intel Pentium M Processor 733 (1.1GHz)

256 MB to 1GB of DDR RAM at 333MHz

40GB to 80GB shock mounted HDD

400MHz FSB, 2MB of L2 Cache

Integrated Intel Extreme Graphics with up to 64MB shared memory

Ports include two USB 2.0, audio in/out, one CRT

Integrated 10/100 BT LAN with 56K Modem option

Integrated wireless options include WAN (CDMA, GPRS), LAN (Pro Wireless 802.11b/g on board), Bluetooth and external GPS

41 WHr up to 55WHr Lithium Ion batteries

WiFi and CCX (Cisco Compatible) certified

Microsoft Windows XP for Tablet PC OS

UL1604 Class I, Division II certified for use in hazardous zones

Multi-Modal combinational wireless certified for emissions and safety - NA, EU

Standard 3 Year Warranty

Technical Highlights: iX104C2V Rugged Tablet PC with AllVue Technology

Hi Brite, AllVue 10.4" XGA LCD provides viewability in virtually all lighting conditions including indoors, fluorescent lighting, direct sunlight, in vehicle cab lighting and overcast days.

Technical Highlights: iX104C2D Rugged Dual Mode Tablet PC

Xplore’s Dual Mode™ technology which is a combination of an active digitizer and a resistive touch screen in a single unit. This provides users the ability to use either an active stylus for applications that require digital inking for greater accuracy and finger touch input for more utility-centric input.

About Xplore Technologies®

Xplore Technologies Corp, founded in 1996, is an innovative leader in the rugged Tablet PC industry. Xplore, which is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TSX: XPL, has offices in Austin Texas and Helsinki Finland. Its rugged iX104™ family of hardware solutions incorporate leading-edge technology, and are designed based on years of customer design input. Xplore’s diverse customer base comes from the public safety, retail and wholesale warehousing, utility, military, field service, marine and transportation industries. Xplore hardware solutions are available from Xplore or one of its authorized channel partners, for more information, visit www.xploretech.com.