Can aging officers rebuild strength and fitness before retirement?

“How does a career LEO and former SWAT operator nearing retirement get back to where they used to be?”

Serving as a law enforcement officer for an entire career is exciting, rewarding and challenging. The way we handle calls, the teams we serve on and the roles we achieve all reflect the drive that shapes our careers. But no matter where we serve — local, state or federal — that career eventually comes to an end.

Our performance is built on mental and physical capability and sheer resilience. One thing I’ve witnessed over a 27-year career is that as we age and move away from the “running and gunning” days, many of us begin to put off physical training. It becomes easy to view fitness as a younger officer’s game. Over time, those excuses add up and our health declines.

This isn’t unique to law enforcement, but it carries greater consequences in this profession. So the question becomes: How can officers approaching retirement build a training program that meets them where they are — based on age, ability and long-term health — and regain lost ground both physically and mentally?

When we first prepared for academy PT tests, we trained for benchmarks like sit-ups, push-ups, a 1.5-mile run, a 300-meter shuttle run, pull-ups, grip strength and sometimes a one-rep max bench press. As we advanced into specialized units like SWAT, those standards often expanded to include more functional movements such as dummy drags, kettlebell carries and obstacle courses.

Eventually, those requirements fade. But the need to maintain physical and mental readiness does not. If we are no longer required to meet those standards, what training approaches should we prioritize as we age?

Aerobic training

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, along with two days of muscle-strengthening work. That can be broken into 30 minutes across five days.

Those 150 minutes can include activities like yardwork or household tasks, but structured training is still critical. Aerobic work can be guided using five heart rate zones:



HRZ 1 – 50–60% of maximal heart rate (resting level)

HRZ 2 – 60–70% (brisk walking or steady-state cardio)

HRZ 3 – 70–80% (tempo pace where conversation becomes difficult)

HRZ 4 – 80–90% (interval training, short high-intensity efforts)

HRZ 5 – 90–100% (maximum effort, high-intensity work)

Training across these zones — even just once or twice per week in each — improves cardiovascular capacity, increases VO2 max and helps the body manage higher-intensity workloads without overtraining.

Interval training

Interval training improves oxygen uptake and cardiac output by pushing the body to work at higher intensities. Typically performed in Zones 3 and 4, intervals can range from:



30 seconds to 2 minutes for anaerobic gains

2 to 5 minutes for VO2 max development

8 minutes or longer for lactate threshold training

Work-to-rest ratios generally fall between 1:1 and 1:2, depending on conditioning level.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT is a more intense form of interval training, typically performed in Zones 4 and 5. These short bursts — often 10 to 30 seconds — improve speed, running economy and metabolic efficiency.

HIIT also raises the body’s lactate threshold, allowing officers to perform at higher intensities for longer periods. Because of the demand, rest periods are critical to avoid overtraining and injury.

Resistance training

Strength training should focus on foundational movement patterns: squat, hinge, push, pull, lunge and rotate. Equipment can include barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises.

Training goals vary by repetition range:



Strength and power: 2–6 reps with 2–5 minutes of rest

Hypertrophy: 6–12 reps with shorter rest periods

Muscular endurance: 12 or more reps with minimal rest

A balanced program builds strength, muscle and durability — all critical for long-term health and injury prevention.

Sample programs

Beginner

Monday – Zone 2 cardio, upper body resistance

Tuesday – Zone 4/5 cardio, lower body resistance

Wednesday – Bodyweight exercises, mobility work

Thursday – Zone 3 cardio, upper body resistance

Friday – Zone 2 cardio, lower body resistance, mobility

Saturday – Off

Sunday – Off

Intermediate/advanced

Monday – Zone 2 cardio, upper body resistance, mobility

Tuesday – Zone 5 cardio, lower body resistance

Wednesday – Zone 3 cardio, bodyweight, mobility, kettlebells

Thursday – Zone 4 cardio, total body compound lifts

Friday – Total body training with dumbbells and bands

Saturday – Zone 2 cardio, mobility, kettlebells

Sunday – Off

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About the author

Daniel J. Borowick, MS, CSCS, RSCC, is the founder of DOMEX Strength & Fitness and a former DEA special agent with more than 27 years of experience in federal and state law enforcement. He previously served as a strength and conditioning coach in the U.S. Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness Program. He can be reached at www.domexstrengthandfitness.com, on Instagram @domexstrengthandfitness, or via LinkedIn.