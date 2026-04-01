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Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man fleeing from Md. officer shoots at him in ambush before OIS

A fleeing suspect ducked behind a corner to fire shots at a Montgomery County Police officer running toward him; the suspect is being held without bond

April 01, 2026 12:55 PM • 
Joanna Putman

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a fleeing suspect who ambushed an officer during a pursuit.

The March 24 incident began as officers patrolled an area where there had been reports of robberies, drug use and assaults, according to police. Officers witnessed a man attempting to make contact with a known drug user and began to approach him.

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When the man spotted the cruiser, he walked away before encountering an officer and his training partner, according to police. The man fled into an apartment complex after officers attempted to stop him.

Body camera video shows an officer pursuing the suspect while identifying himself as a police officer and ordering the suspect to stop.

The suspect continued to flee through the apartment complex, eventually turning a corner and disappearing behind a building.

There, he waited for the pursuing officer to approach before opening fire. The officer had not yet drawn his service weapon when he was shot at by the hidden suspect.

The suspect continued to fire shots at the pursuing officers from behind the building. Despite being fired upon, the officers continued to pursue the suspect.

One officer returned fire, stiking the man.

Officers then rendered aid until medical teams arrived, according to police. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, assault and firearms violations and is being held without bond. No officers or bystanders were injured.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com