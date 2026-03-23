‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Why the Afroman lawsuit struck a nerve with cops

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A lawsuit tied to a 2022 search warrant at rapper Afroman’s Ohio home has drawn national attention, not just because of how it ended, but because of what happened after the search.

On a recent episode of the “Shots Fired” podcast, hosts Kyle Shoberg and Mark Redlich unpacked the case from a law enforcement perspective, discussing how search warrants work, why forced entry can be lawful and why the deputies’ civil suit ultimately became part of the spectacle.

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The case stems from a search warrant executed by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. According to the podcast discussion, deputies searched Afroman’s home in 2022 as part of a kidnapping and narcotics investigation. No charges were filed against him.

What turned the case into a headline-grabber, though, came later.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, used footage from security cameras inside his home to create music videos, memes and merchandise that mocked deputies involved in the search. One deputy, the hosts noted, became a target of online jokes after video appeared to show him glancing at a lemon pound cake on the kitchen counter during the search.

Several deputies later sued Afroman in civil court, claiming the videos and merchandise caused emotional distress and improperly used their likenesses. But, as Shoberg pointed out, a jury rejected those claims.

“I want to make that clear,” Shoberg said. “It was a jury.”

The hosts said the outcome raised several questions familiar to officers: How much force is reasonable during a search warrant? Do deputies have any expectation of privacy inside someone else’s home while carrying out official duties? And if a lawful search turns up nothing, does that mean the warrant should never have been served?

The panel’s answer on that last point was no.

“It’s not uncommon to have enough probable cause to get yourself a search warrant, to then execute it and then find whatever it is you’re looking for not to be there,” Shoberg said. “That is not uncommon.”

Throughout the episode, the hosts explained that a search warrant must be signed by a judge and supported by probable cause. In many cases, they said, forced entry can be justified if officers believe they have been compromised or if waiting longer could create safety concerns or allow evidence to be destroyed.

They also pushed back on the idea that property damage alone proves misconduct.

The hosts said doors can come off hinges during forced entry, depending on the construction of the door, the frame and the methods used by officers. They added that while agencies may sometimes choose to repair damage, a department is not automatically required to pay for a damaged door if officers were acting under a lawful warrant.

On the privacy issue, the hosts were even more direct.

“I don’t feel like I have any expectation of any privacy at any point when I’m doing my job,” Shoberg said.

That point became central to the discussion of Afroman’s videos. The hosts acknowledged the deputies may have felt humiliated, especially after the footage went viral, but they said it would be difficult to argue that officers serving a warrant inside a private home are shielded from being recorded by the homeowner’s own cameras.

One of the clearest takeaways from the conversation was that the deputies’ lawsuit may have backfired. By challenging Afroman over the videos, the hosts suggested, they only amplified the attention around them.

“This whole thing was a show,” Redlich said.

“And it worked,” Shoberg responded.

The episode also touched on Afroman’s courtroom appearance, including his American flag suit and post-verdict remarks. Shoberg said he appreciated the way Afroman framed the outcome after the trial.

CORRECTS LOCATION: In this image taken from video, rap artist Afroman testifies in court on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in West Union, Ohio. (WCPO via AP) AP

“He says he didn’t win, America won. And he’s got a point, you know, First Amendment and all that,” Shoberg said, recounting Afroman’s statement outside the courthouse.

Even so, the officers said they could see why the case frustrated deputies who believed they were simply carrying out a lawful warrant and later became the subject of ridicule.

That tension is part of what made the case resonate, the hosts said. It sat at the intersection of police procedure, public scrutiny, free speech and internet culture.

For the hosts, the legal outcome was one thing. The lesson for officers was another: when you’re serving a warrant, assume you’re being watched.

And if the footage ends up online, the court of public opinion may be a lot less predictable than the one in the courthouse.