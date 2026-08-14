Clearview AI Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON — Clearview AI, the investigative intelligence platform trusted by law enforcement and government agencies nationwide, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, securing the No. 507 spot and ranking No. 33 in Artificial Intelligence and Data among America’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies.The Inc. 5000 list highlights the most innovative and dynamic companies driving the American economy. A third consecutive appearance places Clearview AI among a select group of companies that have sustained year-over-year revenue growth, a mark of durable momentum rather than a single strong year.

“To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is a testament to the consistent dedication of our team and the strength of our enthusiasm for our mission. Sustained growth at this scale reflects the trust that law enforcement and government agencies place in our technology every day, and our unwavering commitment to building a safer and more secure world.”

— Amos Kyler, CEO of Clearview AI

“To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is a testament to the consistent dedication of our team and the strength of our enthusiasm for our mission,” said Amos Kyler, CEO of Clearview AI. “Sustained growth at this scale reflects the trust that law enforcement and government agencies place in our technology every day, and our unwavering commitment to building a safer and more secure world.”

This recognition comes at a pivotal time when national security, public safety, and the protection of at-risk populations are urgent global priorities. Clearview AI’s advanced technology strengthens public safety efforts by aiding in the apprehension of criminals, combating threats like human trafficking and child exploitation, and promoting justice through both convictions and exonerations. By equipping law enforcement and government agencies with its facial recognition search engine, which searches over 70 billion images from publicly available websites, Clearview AI plays a crucial role in identifying unknown individuals, detecting threats, and enhancing national security.