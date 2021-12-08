Consecutive NIST Tests Confirm Superiority of Clearview AI’s Facial Recognition Platform

Clearview AI’s facial recognition algorithm again ranks No. 1 in U.S. – tops in 1:N and 1:1 Facial Recognition Vendor Tests (FRVT)

NEW YORK — For the second time in as many months, tests conducted by the U.S. government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have confirmed the superior accuracy and reliability of the Clearview AI facial recognition platform.

After ranking No. 1 in the U.S. across all categories in an October 2021 one-to-one (1:1) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), Clearview AI again achieved top ranks on the crucial one-to-many (1:N) test. In the Rank-1 investigation mode, which measures the efficacy of a facial recognition algorithm’s ability to accurately match a photo from a sample gallery of millions of images, its algorithm ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and ranked top 10 worldwide in every category out of 328 algorithms tested.

The NIST tests confirmed Clearview AI’s algorithm correctly matched mugshot photos to an accuracy rate of 99.85 percent (12 million photo sample) and correctly matched VISA borders photos to an accuracy rate of 99.86 percent (1.6 million photo sample). In the most difficult VISA kiosk test, Clearview AI’s algorithm ranked No. 1 in the U.S and No. 2 worldwide.

Clearview AI’s investigative platform, powered by facial recognition, helps law enforcement accurately and rapidly identify suspects, investigate crimes, enhance public safety and provide justice to victims. Clearview AI has been instrumental in the resolution of thousands of cases including finding abducted children, identifying endangered dementia cases, and apprehending drug traffickers, sex offenders, and other violent criminals.

Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, said: “The NIST FRVT 1:N test best reflects what our product is built to do, identify a photo out of a large scale database. We are proud to rank No. 1 in the U.S. and top 10 in the world for every category.”

Clearview AI’s database of more than 10 billion publicly available facial images is the largest known of its kind in the industry.

Established by Congress in 1901, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides the marketplace with accurate and reliable information about companies’ measurable industrial and technology performance capabilities.