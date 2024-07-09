Operative IQ announces new operations management solution: Facilities Management

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTELL, Ga. — Operative IQ, a leader in software solutions for first responders, is proud to announce the launch of its latest module, Facilities Management.

The Facilities Management module provides organizations with a centralized platform for all facility-related information, enabling informed decision-making. Organizations can upload a wide range of data, from basic details like address, lot size, and year built to critical information such as door codes and important documents.

To ensure facilities remain in optimal condition, the module allows for the establishment of maintenance schedules and the creation of custom forms to document each maintenance activity. Floor plans can be uploaded, providing a valuable visual aid during inspections. Location pins can be added to floor plans, guiding inspectors to specific locations and providing instructions on how to conduct inspections. For customers using the Service Desk module, Service Desk tickets can be generated for any issues discovered during inspections.

EJ Aufderheide, President & CEO of Operative IQ stated “We saw a significant need for a facility maintenance solution in the industry. Our Facilities Management module is designed to fill this gap, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution to keep buildings in top condition.”

In addition to Facilities Management, Operative IQ also offers custom-built solutions for Inventory and Asset Management, Narcotics Tracking, Fleet Maintenance and Telematics, RFID, and Service Desk. Visit the Solutions Overview page to learn more about each module.

About Operative IQ

Founded in 2007, EMS Technology Solutions is a growing, privately held company that provides affordable, cutting-edge Operations Management Software as a Service to first responders. Encompassed under the brand name Operative IQ, solutions include Inventory & Asset Management, Fleet Maintenance, Narcotics Tracking, RFID solutions, Facilities Management, and a Service Desk Ticketing System. EMS Technology Solutions is the proud recipient of four EMS World Top Innovation Awards and is recognized as one of America’s fastest growing companies by the INC 5000 four years in a row. For more information, visit www.operativeiq.com.