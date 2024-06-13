Operative IQ honored as a top 25 small business of the year by Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTELL, Ga. — Operative IQ, a leader in software solutions for first responders, is proud to announce that its recognition as a Top 25 Small Business of the Year by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Operative IQ has been a member of the Cobb Chamber since 2022.

The Cobb Chamber is a business advocacy organization in Georgia dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs, strengthen the economy, and enhance quality of life. This fosters an environment where both businesses and the community can thrive. The Cobb Chamber understands that small businesses are vital to the county’s economic health and success, so they developed Small Business of the Year awards to honor the exceptional companies that serve as the economic backbone of the Cobb County community. To qualify, businesses must comply with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s size standards, be financially stable and operational for a minimum of three years, and be a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

This year, Operative IQ was honored as one of the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year. Members of the Operative IQ team attended the awards luncheon held at The Coca-Cola Roxy located in Atlanta, Georgia.

EJ Aufderheide, President & CEO of Operative IQ stated, “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to consistently elevating standards in technology and service excellence, supported by our valued customers and community. We appreciate everyone who helped make this possible.”

Each Small Business of the Year Honoree produced a short video about their company. Click here to watch Operative IQ’s video.

About Operative IQ