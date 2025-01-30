Operative IQ wins sixth EMS World innovation award

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTELL, Ga. — Operative IQ, a leading provider of software solutions for first responders, has earned its sixth EMS World Innovation Award, this time recognizing its innovative Facilities Management module.

The EMS World Innovation Award celebrates the EMS industry’s most pioneering products of the year, recognizing advancements that improve the delivery of emergency medical services. The award highlights products showcased at the previous year’s EMS World Expo.

Operative IQ’s Facilities Management solution provides organizations with a comprehensive platform to manage all facility-related information, enabling efficient decision-making and streamlined operations. Users can upload a variety of data, including basic details like address and lot size, as well as critical information such as door codes and building documents. The module also supports the creation of maintenance schedules and custom forms to track and document maintenance activities. Additionally, floor plans can be uploaded to enhance inspections, with location pins guiding inspectors to specific areas and providing detailed instructions. For those using the Operative IQ Service Desk module, issues identified during inspections can easily generate Service Desk tickets for swift resolution.

EJ Aufderheide, President & CEO of Operative IQ, stated, “Recognizing the need for a dedicated facility maintenance solution across the first responder community, we designed our Facilities Management module to provide a comprehensive and easy-to-use solution that ensures buildings are always in top working order.”

Operative IQ has previously received EMS World Innovation Awards for its Narcotics Tracking module (2014), IQ Genius (2015), IQ Mobile (2016), RFID Drug Safe (2017), and RFID Solutions (2017). In addition to the Facilities Management module, Operative IQ offers custom-built solutions for Inventory and Asset Management, Narcotics Tracking, Fleet Maintenance and Telematics, RFID, and Service Desk. Visit the Solutions Overview page to learn more about each module.

About Operative IQ

Founded in 2007, EMS Technology Solutions is a growing, privately held company that provides affordable, cutting-edge Operations Management Software as a Service to first responders. Encompassed under the brand name Operative IQ, solutions include Inventory & Asset Management, Fleet Maintenance, Narcotics Tracking, RFID solutions, Facilities Management, and a Service Desk Ticketing System. EMS Technology Solutions is the proud recipient of six EMS World Innovation Awards and is recognized as one of America’s fastest growing companies by the INC 5000 four years in a row. For more information, visit www.operativeiq.com.