Former San Antonio Assistant Chief of Police joins GreenKey as a strategic adviser

CHICAGO — GreenKey (GK), the creator of the only Body Camera Audio Transcription & Analysis platform, today announced retired San Antonio Assistant Chief of Police Anthony Trevino will come onboard as a strategic advisor. Police are under more scrutiny than ever, and with Trevino’s added counsel, GreenKey’s data-based approach will improve officer training and accountability.

GK transcribes and structures a department’s body camera audio data, surfacing customizable insights and making the transcription searchable. These insights share whether an interaction was respectful, if racial bias was present, or if a de-escalation tactic was effective. Currently, only 1% of body camera footage is analyzed or used.

“If we expect police officers to wear body cameras, we should also expect departments to use the footage in ways that can help both the department and the community,” says Trevino. “That’s why I wanted to be part of what GK is doing. With its technology, body camera data is not only made searchable, but valuable insights are generated that directly enable police chiefs and local governments to revamp and reform their departments.”

Trevino brings over 25 years of relevant experience: he has served as a subject matter expert for the Homeland Security Science and Technology Commercialization Subcommittee, was a member of the Technology Committee for the Major Cities Chiefs Association and led in the development and deployment of the SAPD body-worn camera program, which has been widely viewed as the national model.

GK’s insight models produce an objective set of metrics from which police departments and elected officials can begin the conversation of how best to monitor and improve policing. Trevino adds, “From workflow efficiency to officer training, there are so many applications for these insights. I am excited to advise GK as they leverage Natural Language Processing to help improve policing.”

About GreenKey

GreenKey (GK) unlocks body camera data to improve training and drive better policing in our communities. Through its natural language processing technology, GK enables police departments to quickly and effectively audit audio captured from body cameras so the data is transcribed, organized, and made searchable. These insights can inform us if an interaction was respectful, if racial bias was present, or which de-escalation tactic was most effective. For more information, please visit www.greenkeytech.com.