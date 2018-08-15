IRT Achieves Key Business Milestones in First Half of 2018

Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company specializing in developing web-based solutions for public safety responders, continues to rapidly gain momentum with their Rhodium Incident Management solution (Rhodium). In the first half of 2018, IRT achieved several key business milestones including record sales growth, the introduction of valuable product enhancements, and strategic hires in sales, software development and client success.

Many of IRT’s clients achieved significant successes by deploying Rhodium on high-profile events during the first half of the year, including Super Bowl LII. The software provides public safety organizations with an intuitive, cloud-based solution to improve the coordination of resources for first responders to emergency situations.

“We are very excited about the results from the first half of 2018,” said Jarret Winkelman, IRT’s President & CEO. “The momentum we are seeing allows us to deliver Rhodium’s capabilities to more organizations while also delivering on important enhancements to our existing users.”

Key Milestones Included:

Achieved Sales Records: IRT achieved record sales growth in the first half of 2018, with second quarter year-over-year sales bookings growing by 125%.

Product Enhancements: Dozens of new enhancements were introduced in the first half of 2018 including: increased mapping capabilities; added features to Rhodium’s robust set of electronic incident command system (ICS) forms; and improved computer aided dispatch (CAD) and global positioning system (GPS) interfaces.

New Hires: IRT completed several strategic hires in the first half of 2018 and continues to attract talent from the public safety and business communities. New hires included additional positions in sales development, software development, and client success roles.

Real-World Use: Rhodium was deployed by clients on numerous large-scale events in the first half of 2018, including: Super Bowl LII, multiple professional sporting events, marathons, New Years’ celebrations, and Fourth of July community celebrations.

IRT is a current client company of Innosphere, Colorado’s incubator for high-tech scaleup companies. “There is a clear need for the services Rhodium can provide across large and small public safety organizations,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO. “Their software is such a unique offering to public safety organizations across the nation struggling to continuously improve coordination and management of resources on the front line of fire, police, and emergency medical services.”

About Incident Response Technologies

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005. IRT’s flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations. For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, call (866) 260-7333 or visit IRT’s website at www.irtsoftware.com.