TRULEO offers jail call intelligence to Sheriffs at no cost

PRESS RELEASE

GREENVILLE, S.C. — TRULEO today announced it is offering jail call and inmate messaging intelligence at no cost to any Sheriff’s Office that maintains custody of recorded inmate communications.

The initiative enables Sheriffs to transform raw inmate calls and messages into actionable intelligence by automatically analyzing 100% of communications to uncover hidden patterns, emerging threats, and criminal networks that are often missed due to staffing and resource constraints.

Across the United States, repeat offenders place millions of jail calls each year to co-conspirators, witnesses, rivals, and victims. These conversations frequently contain subtle but critical intelligence-coded language, recurring contacts, behavioral shifts, and coordination signals that rarely surface through manual review. Most agencies are able to listen to less than 1% of recorded calls. TRULEO’s jail call intelligence platform is built to surface what would otherwise remain invisible.

“Jail calls are one of the richest but most underutilized intelligence sources in law enforcement,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of TRULEO. “Important signals are buried across thousands of conversations. Our platform finds the patterns humans don’t have time to look for and delivers intelligence the moment it matters, without adding cost or workload for Sheriffs.”

TRULEO’s platform continuously analyzes inmate calls and messages to identify high-risk conversations, detect recurring themes, and map relationships across individuals and time. By connecting fragmented signals, the system helps Sheriffs identify early indicators of violence, criminal planning, witness intimidation, retaliation, and coordinated activity—often before incidents occur.

The platform also applies pattern recognition to uncover co-conspirator networks, highlight inconsistencies in statements, and surface previously unknown connections that strengthen investigations and accelerate case development.

The technology is already in use by Sheriff’s Offices, including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators are using automated jail call intelligence to surface critical conversations and investigative leads.

“TRULEO’s jail call analysis has given our investigators the ability to rapidly locate relevant conversations, identify inconsistencies, and capture critical statements that would have otherwise required hours of manual review,” said Captain Rumbaugh of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. “The platform has directly enhanced case development and strengthened the accuracy of our investigative documentation.”

TRULEO’s jail call intelligence works with any inmate communication system and requires no backend integrations. TRULEO’s digital agents securely log into existing platforms using department-approved credentials, enabling same-day deployment while ensuring agencies retain full ownership and control of their data.

In addition to criminal intelligence, the platform is engineered for strict legal and ethical compliance. Attorney–client privileged calls are automatically identified and excluded from analysis. The system also detects patterns associated with self-harm risk, emotional distress, escalating conflict, and other wellness indicators, helping facilities intervene early and meet duty-of-care responsibilities.

TRULEO is FBI CJIS compliant and trusted by more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, including Sheriff’s Offices, municipal departments, and state agencies.

Sheriff’s Offices interested in activating free jail call analysis can get started at www.truleo.co/for-corrections .

About TRULEO

TRULEO — delivering One Assistant for Every LEO and Intelligent Agents for Every Department. TRULEO provides real-time AI support and a digital workforce that handles the heavy lifting by automating reports, finding leads, monitoring data, surfacing risk, and keeping every unit ahead of threats. Work smarter, be more prepared, and stay safer — with TRULEO.

Made in the USA and connects instantly to all of your data. TRULEO proudly supports CALEA, NOBLE, and the FBINAA, and is featured in the FBI National Academy curriculum in Quantico, Virginia.