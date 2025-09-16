Raw stories, real lessons: In this podcast series, public safety leaders share grit, purpose and truth

Content provided by TRULEO

In a crowded world of podcasts, TruEnough stands apart. Produced by TRULEO, the agentic AI company trusted by more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, TruEnough takes you deep inside real-world cases and high-stakes crime stories through raw, unfiltered conversations with leaders in public safety, defense and intelligence. Host Anthony Tassone pulls back the curtain on how organized crime evolves, how investigators fight back and how cutting-edge technologies impact every part of the fight.

Gripping, honest and eye-opening, TruEnough isn’t just about crime stories; it’s about the people who solve them, the hidden realities they face and how innovation is shaping the future of justice.

Episode 1: Matt Griffin

The premiere episode featured Matt Griffin, a former Navy rescue swimmer who went on to serve as an undercover agent. Griffin’s journey is one of both adrenaline and survival. From saving lives in the most unforgiving conditions to navigating the perilous world of undercover law enforcement, his story is filled with moments most could hardly imagine. Off duty, Griffin faced an equally harrowing battle, surviving a suicide attempt that reshaped his outlook on life and gave him a renewed sense of resilience and purpose. His unflinching account set the tone for what TruEnough is all about: truth without filters.

Episode 2: Debbie Garner

In the most recent episode, Anthony sat down with Debbie Garner, a retired law enforcement veteran and nationally recognized expert on child exploitation investigations. Garner has spent her career protecting society’s most vulnerable, often working on the frontlines of complex digital and human-trafficking cases. Her insights reveal not only the tenacity required to pursue justice but also the toll and triumph of fighting such an important battle. To listeners, she is more than an expert – she is a warrior for children who cannot speak for themselves.

Why it matters

The stories told on TruEnough are more than anecdotes. They serve as lessons in leadership, perseverance and hope, offering inspiration to officers in the field, students in the academy and community members striving to better understand the profession. With guests who don’t shy away from the hardest truths, the podcast ensures that the realities of policing are not just heard, but deeply felt.

For those seeking conversations that go beyond headlines and highlight the humanity behind the badge, TruEnough delivers. The podcast is available now on YouTube and Spotify.

