TRULEO’s TruEnough releases episode 3

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a crowded world of podcasts, TruEnough stands apart. Produced by TRULEO, the Agentic AI company trusted by more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, TruEnough takes listeners deep inside real-world cases and high-stakes crime stories through raw, unfiltered conversations with leaders in public safety, defense, and intelligence. Host Anthony Tassone pulls back the curtain on how organized crime evolves, how investigators fight back, and how cutting-edge technologies impact every part of the fight.

Gripping, honest, and eye-opening, TruEnough isn’t just about crime stories; it’s about the people who solve them, the hidden realities they face, and how innovation is shaping the future of justice.

Episode 3: Brian Townsend

In the latest episode, Tassone sits down with Brian Townsend, one of the nation’s foremost experts on fentanyl. A retired DEA agent with decades of experience tracking transnational drug networks, Townsend is now a trainer with Eagle 6, a member of ROCIC (Regional Organized Crime Information Center), a board member of DEAFNA (Drug Enforcement Agents Foundation of North America), and the founder of Only2mg—a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about fentanyl’s lethal potency. The organization’s name reflects a sobering fact: just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. Through public education campaigns, community outreach, and training for schools and first responders, Only2mg helps communities recognize the risks and take action before it’s too late.

In this episode, Townsend and Tassone explore:

The fentanyl supply chain: How cartels manufacture, traffic, and profit from synthetic opioids across borders.

The economics of the crisis: Why fentanyl has become the drug of choice for cartels and how market dynamics accelerate its spread.

Residual harm to society: The ripple effects on families, communities, and public safety agencies facing record overdoses.

Solutions that work: How Townsend and Only2mg are equipping law enforcement, schools, and communities with the tools to fight back.

“Brian has spent his career on the front lines of America’s fight against fentanyl,” said Anthony Tassone, host of TruEnough and CEO/co-founder of TRULEO. “His insights into how the cartels operate, and his commitment to saving lives through training and advocacy, are exactly the kind of hard truths and practical strategies this podcast is meant to share.”

TruEnough is available now on YouTube and Spotify. New episodes feature unfiltered conversations with leaders across public safety, defense, and intelligence—exploring how organized crime evolves, how teams fight back, and how responsible technology is changing the game.

