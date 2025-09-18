TRULEO’s TruEnough releases episode 2 featuring Debbie Garner

PRESS RELEASE

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a crowded world of podcasts, TruEnough stands apart. Produced by TRULEO, the Agentic AI company trusted by more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, TruEnough takes listeners deep inside real-world cases and high-stakes crime stories through raw, unfiltered conversations with leaders in public safety, defense, and intelligence. Host Anthony Tassone pulls back the curtain on how organized crime evolves, how investigators fight back, and how cutting-edge technologies impact every part of the fight.

Gripping, honest, and eye-opening, TruEnough isn’t just about crime stories; it’s about the people who solve them, the hidden realities they face, and how innovation is shaping the future of justice.

Episode 2: Debbie Garner

In the most recent episode, Tassone sits down with Debbie Garner, a retired law-enforcement veteran and nationally recognized expert on child-exploitation investigations. Throughout her career, Garner protected society’s most vulnerable, often working on the front lines of complex digital and human-trafficking cases. Her insights reveal the tenacity required to pursue justice and the personal cost and triumph that come with fighting such an important battle. To listeners, she is more than an expert; she is a warrior for children who cannot speak for themselves.

In the episode, Garner discusses:

Modern child-exploitation threats: How offenders adapt across platforms, devices, and jurisdictions, and why speed and collaboration matter.

How offenders adapt across platforms, devices, and jurisdictions, and why speed and collaboration matter. From evidence to action: Practical tactics for triaging digital evidence, coordinating with task-force partners, and moving fast to safeguard victims.

Practical tactics for triaging digital evidence, coordinating with task-force partners, and moving fast to safeguard victims. Well-being and resilience: The habits, training, and leadership practices that help investigators endure the hardest cases with purpose and care.

The habits, training, and leadership practices that help investigators endure the hardest cases with purpose and care. Prevention and training: What agencies, schools, and families can do today to reduce risk and spot early warning signs.

“Debbie’s work has saved lives and inspired a generation of investigators,” said Anthony Tassone, host of TruEnough and CEO/co-founder of TRULEO. “Her candor in this conversation, about what’s changing, what still isn’t fast enough, and what actually works, embodies what TruEnough is all about: telling the truth, sharing the craft, and giving the public a clear window into how justice really happens.”

How to Listen

TruEnough is available now on YouTube and Spotify. New episodes feature unfiltered conversations with leaders across public safety, defense, and intelligence—exploring how organized crime evolves, how teams fight back, and how responsible technology is changing the game.

To suggest a future guest or episode topic, email the show at info@truleo.co.

About TruEnough

TruEnough is a conversation series produced by TRULEO that brings audiences inside real investigations and high-stakes crime stories. Each episode features candid, long-form discussions with leaders on the front lines—sharing what’s working, what’s changing, and what it takes to deliver justice.

About TRULEO

TRULEO is an Agentic AI platform trusted by over 1,100 agencies. Designed to support patrol, investigations, and command staff, TRULEO automates key workflows, including report writing and generating department intelligence, and helps solve more cases with AI-powered witness interviews and case summarizations. Made in the USA, TRULEO is FBI CJIS compliant, free to get started, and instantly connects to your databases such as CAD, RMS, and BWC. TRULEO proudly supports CALEA, NOBLE, and the FBINAA, and is included in the FBI National Academy curriculum in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.