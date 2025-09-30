TRULEO releases AI Analyst: A virtual assistant for police chiefs

PRESS RELEASE

GREENVILLE, S.C. — TRULEO, the agentic AI platform trusted by more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, today announced the expansion of its AI Analyst tool to serve police chiefs and administrative staff. The same secure, U.S.-made technology that has supported investigators for months is now tailored to address the pressing operational and reporting needs of agency leadership.

Easing the strain of doing more with less

Across the country, departments are stretched thin. Staffing shortages and shrinking budgets mean that chiefs and command staff are often tasked with “analyst duties” on top of their leadership responsibilities. From daily compliance updates to monthly crime reports, quarterly performance reviews, and recurring accreditation documentation, the administrative workload can consume valuable time better spent on strategy, management, and community engagement.

TRULEO’s Analyst was designed with this in mind. By connecting directly with existing systems, including budgets, policies, performance, RMS, CAD and BWC, the tool consolidates data automatically, eliminating the need to manually piece together information across multiple platforms. The result: faster, cleaner, and more reliable reports that strengthen decision-making and stakeholder briefing at every level.

A force multiplier for chiefs and administrative staff

With Analyst, law enforcement leaders can:



Automate admin workflows : Generate daily activity reports, monthly crime statistics, quarterly performance insights, recurring accreditation documents, and other agency-specific reports in minutes.

: Generate daily activity reports, monthly crime statistics, quarterly performance insights, recurring accreditation documents, and other agency-specific reports in minutes. Streamline compliance & records management : Prepare materials for CALEA or other accrediting bodies, FOIA responses, and stakeholder briefings without juggling spreadsheets or multiple systems.

: Prepare materials for CALEA or other accrediting bodies, FOIA responses, and stakeholder briefings without juggling spreadsheets or multiple systems. See the bigger picture: Track performance trends, identify policy gaps, draft budgeting documents, and map crime patterns (think Compstats) with polished data visualizations that enhance clarity and transparency.

Cost-effective power

Hiring even one single full-time analyst can cost agencies more than $80,000 annually with salary and benefits, and many departments need two or three to keep pace with the reporting and compliance load. TRULEO’s Analyst delivers the same level of output for $1200, scaling across an entire department without requiring additional headcount. For chiefs and city leaders, it’s the difference between spending hundreds of thousands on new staff or unlocking the same capabilities instantly through an AI-powered assistant.

Designed with intentionality

“I’ve heard from chiefs who spend more time on paperwork than on people,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of TRULEO. “Our latest additions to Analyst were intentionally built to flip that equation. It’s about giving agencies a digital partner that lightens the administrative load while giving leadership back the time to lead their people and protect their communities.”

On display at IACP 2025

TRULEO will showcase Analyst alongside its full suite of AI-powered tools at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP 2025) in Denver, offering agency leaders from around the world the opportunity to see how seamlessly it integrates into existing workflows. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1630 for a firsthand look.

To learn more about Analyst or to schedule a personalized demo, visit truleo.co/contact-us.

About TRULEO

TRULEO is an Agentic AI platform trusted by over 1,100 agencies. Designed to support patrol, investigations, and command staff, TRULEO automates key workflows, including report writing and generating department intelligence, and helps solve more cases with AI-powered witness interviews and case summarizations. Made in the USA, TRULEO is FBI CJIS compliant, free to get started, and instantly connects to your databases such as CAD, RMS, and BWC. TRULEO proudly supports CALEA, NOBLE, and the FBINAA, and is included in the FBI National Academy curriculum in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.