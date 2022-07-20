911inform Announces the Release of Multifunctional LTE Gateway for Public Safety Call Handling Integration on Avaya OneCloud UCaaS

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / 911inform, the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and organizations announced today the joint release of its Multifunctional LTE Gateway (The Gateway). The Gateway allows customers the ability to connect premise-based 9-1-1 call handling software with Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS Platform. This technology was developed to solve the inherent obstacles of police call handling solutions and to integrate with hosted cloud phone systems.

“Avaya has a long history of enabling customers to provide emergency services exactly when and where they’re needed to help transform how citizens engage with first responders by using cloud solutions,” said Brian Anderson, Public Safety Director, Avaya. “The 911inform development team was able to solve a long-known problem with public safety premise-based technology by connecting to the current telephony trend of cloud-hosted phone systems. The Special Projects Division of 911inform completed the work efficiently with a continued focus on customer needs.”

The Gateway is available as an appliance with integrated LTE for automatic connection redundancy and call preservation. In addition to providing a bridge between premise-based police call taking hardware and cloud hosted phone systems, the Gateway provides additional benefits including connecting hosted phone systems into existing call recording systems and fax servers. The solution is vendor agnostic and can be used for integration with any hosted phone system without the use of Application Programming Interfaces or direct Session Initiation Protocol trunk connectivity.

“The use cases for the gateway are truly limitless in its applications,” said 911inform’s CEO, Ivo Allen. “We are currently expanding the feature sets and capabilities of the product to solve additional pain points in the public safety space.”

The Gateway is available directly from Avaya distribution and business partners. For more information, visit PMO@911inform.com.

About 911inform

911inform is the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and your organization. 911inform provides full situational awareness and communication across multiple platforms. Enhance your safety solutions for today’s ever-changing technology for NG911.For more information visit www.911inform.com

