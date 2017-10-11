Glendale Police Department partners with OfferUp

GLENDALE, Calif. — The Glendale Police Department has joined the ranks of many other police departments across the country and partnered with OfferUp to provide a safe place to meet when buying or selling personal merchandise.

Throughout the country millions of local item exchanges happen every day in our communities. OfferUp understands that successful buying and selling experiences rely on trust, so they’ve created a “MeetUp Spots” program to help ensure both buyers and sellers can come to in-person transactions with more peace of mind.

MeetUp Spots are designated areas for buyers and sellers from online and mobile marketplaces to meet in-person to complete a transaction. This program is free to Law Enforcement and combines the company’s efforts around safety and awareness.

OfferUp works with an extensive network of more than 700 law enforcement agencies throughout the United States to minimize crime and promote safer practices for offline transactions.

The Glendale Police Department has provided a designated spot near the entrance to the police department for residents to meet when meeting with potential buyers or sellers. The designated area is a well-lit area that is video reordered and monitored. Simply arrange to meet the other person at the designated area, or within the police department lobby, to complete personal transactions.

