Hexagon adds AI capabilities to power real-time crime and operations centers

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division today announced the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to HxGN Connect, Hexagon’s real-time incident center as a service solution. With assistive AI, the collaboration platform can mine operational data from different systems to deliver real-time alerts, insights and results.

Hosted in Microsoft Azure, HxGN Connect provides real-time crime centers, operations centers and others with real-time views of different data sources, collaboration channels to coordinate across teams and the ability to dynamically add new participants and channels as needed. With the new assistive AI capabilities, the solution can also mine incoming data to detect trends and anomalies and alert users to unfolding situations in real time.

“Some organizations operate in silos, without access to data or the ability to act on it,” said Kalyn Sims, Chief Technology Officer, Safety & Security, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Others are overwhelmed with data from IoT devices, operational systems, social media and more. HxGN Connect with assistive AI solves both problems. It breaks down silos within departments and across jurisdictions, and it mines data in real-time to deliver insights. The result is quicker and better responses to incidents and emergencies.”

According to Gartner®, “[Public safety and justice] enterprises are leveraging technology to better collect data from people and things, providing improved situational awareness for commanders, supervisors and deployed personnel as they face dynamic, rapidly evolving events. Analysis of that data, using advanced analytics, geospatial analysis and AI, creates accurate and actionable information for the right people at the right time.” (Source: Top Trend in Public Safety and Justice: Intelligent Situational Awareness; Published 12 April 22)

HxGN Connect, with its embedded assistive AI capabilities, autonomously analyzes diverse data types, including data from incidents, assets, cameras, units, alarms and more, issuing proactive notifications and alerts based on observed trends and deviations. Having access to diverse information and intelligence in real-time enables police, emergency management, transportation and other organizations to evaluate a situation and deploy resources faster, while continuing to coordinate and dynamically respond as situations change.

To learn more about how HxGN Connect is leveraging assistive AI to create safer, more resilient communities, visit reimaginecollaboration.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world’s critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

