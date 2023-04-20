Mcmtech announces release of new mobile app

The myMcmtech mobile app lets users interact with their Mcmtech solution through readily available mobile devices.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The developer of public safety’s premier asset, inventory, and work order management software has even further innovated this space with the release of its myMcmtech mobile app, connecting users to mission-critical management solutions right from their pockets.

Tracking, managing, and maintaining mission-critical assets and inventory requires a higher level of functionality and reliability than traditional tools like spreadsheets and binders. Mcmtech’s solutions are specifically designed to meet those needs so that public safety agencies, as well as other industries managing performance-vital equipment, can easily and intuitively optimize the life and use of serialized assets and consumable inventories.

Managing these items is now even easier with the new myMcmtech mobile app, which lets users interact with their Mcmtech solution through readily available mobile devices. Working closely with their customers, the app’s developers designed it around the functionalities most useful on-the-go, such as equipment audit check-ins, item/work order request and fulfillment, screen signature capture, and mobile camera barcode screening.

“There is little to no room for error when it comes to mission-critical asset management,” says President and CEO Tom Bartels. “Our goal has always been to make the vital role of tracking, managing and maintaining this equipment easier to do, with more reliable, longer-lasting outcomes. This app makes it even easier to take our solutions out into the field where assets and inventory freely move, thereby streamlining the capture of comprehensive data on mission-critical pieces.”

The myMcmtech mobile app is one of several innovations Mcmtech has contributed to asset management, which also includes the only integration available today between asset and inventory management and radio communications systems. This integration is what makes Mcmtech the leading provider of asset, inventory and work order solutions for public safety agencies. Learn more about Mcmtech’s public safety software solutions here.

About Mcmtech

Mcmtech is the leader in mission-critical asset, inventory and work order management software. With over 20 years of industry expertise, Mcmtech solutions are purpose-built for public safety’s unique needs and include the only solutions in the market that can integrate directly with radio communications systems. Its web-based, enterprise class software platform, called Motiondeck, powers flexible, scalable, secure solutions and can be cloud-hosted or installed on-premise. With well over 200+ systems deployed in 40 states and 14 countries, Mcmtech continues to implement new projects worldwide. Click here to learn about its most popular products: Commshop, Commasset, Motion360, Motiontrack, and Quartermaster.