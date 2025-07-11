How Fox Valley Metro Police Department transformed fleet and equipment management with PSTrax

Managing police vehicles and critical gear is more than routine maintenance, it’s about ensuring officer safety, emergency readiness, and community protection. When equipment is well-maintained, officers can respond quickly and confidently, knowing their tools won’t fail them in critical moments. Fox Valley Metro Police Department (Wisconsin) needed a reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly asset management system. With a combined population of approximately 17,000 residents and a dedicated force of 25 sworn officers, the police department sought a solution that would streamline processes and enhance accountability.

After exploring various options, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department chose PSTrax to simplify and improve how they track and manage vehicles, supplies, and other critical assets. This decision has helped keep everything organized and ready for use, ensuring that officers have reliable tools at all times.

Before PSTrax: Manual Processes and Missed Details

Fox Valley Metro Police relied on spreadsheets and verbal communication to handle inspections and inventory. With critical patrol vehicles and equipment in daily use, the existing solution left too much room for error. Manual processes meant no automated alerts or audit trails, making it challenging to track maintenance schedules, manage compliance, and maintain the highest standards of officer safety.

The Solution: Simple, Affordable, Built for Law Enforcement

Fox Valley Metro Police Department chose PSTrax for three key reasons:

1. Affordable pricing and an easy onboarding process

2. Cloud-based access with no special software required

3. User-friendly design that’s easy for officers to use

Fox Valley MPD now uses the centralized platform tailored to law enforcement to track Vehicles, Stations, Supplies, and Assets modules — covering every mission-critical item, from squad cars and AEDs to facility checks and consumables.

The Impact: A Culture Shift Toward Accountability

Fox Valley MPD Officer Jason Seavey praised the solution: “PSTrax enabled us to begin a reliable recordkeeping program for fleet management. It eliminates complacency by the user, which increases officer safety by ensuring vehicles and gear are always in top condition.”

PSTrax didn’t just streamline asset management—it reshaped the department’s approach to accountability. Officers began identifying issues that had previously gone unnoticed for years. Small repairs and maintenance needs are now caught early, extending the life of patrol vehicles and reinforcing emergency readiness every shift.

A True Partner in Public Safety

From initial setup to ongoing support, PSTrax’s team consistently delivered fast responses and real follow-through. Patrol Officer Seavey shared his experience:

“They walk with you every step of the way. Aside from flying to your agency to do the inventory for you, they do everything.”

Switching to PSTrax was seamless and hassle-free. The PSTrax team handled the setup based on the department’s existing documentation, allowing officers to focus on what matters most – keeping the community safe.

The Bottom Line

For police departments ready to leave outdated systems behind and take control of fleet, station, and supply inspections, PSTrax provides a complete turn-key solution to make it happen. Ready to streamline your operations? Request more information today.