Prince William County Fire and Rescue System strengthens daily checks with PSTrax

PRESS RELEASE

Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, the second largest combination system in Virginia, faced a challenge common in large, complex organizations: inconsistent processes and fragmented data. Relying on paper forms and ad hoc systems built by subject matter experts, the department struggled to collect accurate information for leadership decisions and day-to-day readiness.

Curtis Brown, Retired U.S. Army Colonel and current Logistics and Procurement Manager, recognized the problem. “The fire department had a paper system, but there was nothing in place that captured everything as a whole. Leaders couldn’t easily group data to make higher-level decisions, and the system’s integrity depended on whoever happened to be running it.”

From Paper-Based Fire Department Checks to a Unified Digital System

The pain points were clear. Crews disliked the paper process, and any leadership changes made consistency difficult. The result was delayed communication and inefficiencies in how crews tracked PPE, vehicles, equipment, and other critical assets.

Having implemented similar solutions in the Army, Brown looked for a platform that would unify operations, improve communication, and support both seasoned staff and younger, tech-savvy firefighters. After rigorous research and comparing several vendors, PSTrax stood out as the easiest-to-use and complete solution that aligned with Prince William County Fire and Rescue requirements and processes.

“I felt that PSTrax checked more of the blocks than anybody else did,” Brown said. “It allows us to meet people where they are generationally and still accomplish what needs to get done.” Praising the smooth onboarding process and incredible customer service experience, Brown emphasized that these key benefits were a welcome complement to the PSTrax technology.

– Curtis Brown, Retired U.S. Army Colonel, Logistics and Procurement ManagerPrince William County Fire & Rescue (VA) “The biggest value is taking a ton of formal and informal systems and putting them into one collective effort that provides information from the executive chief level all the way down to the user.”

Creating a Single Source of Truth for Equipment, Vehicles, and Supplies

Since adopting PSTrax, the department has centralized multiple formal and informal processes into one system. Daily fire department checks, critical supplies tracking, PPE status, SCBA checks, vehicle readiness, and controlled substances tracking are now completed in a single interface.

“The biggest value is taking a ton of formal and informal systems and putting them into one collective effort that provides information from the executive chief level all the way down to the user,” Brown explained. “Notifications are tailored, so you’re not overwhelmed at the field level, but leadership still has the big-picture view.”

This shift has eliminated the loss of information that often occurred when updates traveled by word of mouth or pen and paper. Now, feedback comes directly from the field, with nothing lost in translation.

Improving Communication, Accountability, and Leadership Decisions

For Brown, the technology is only part of the success. “The interaction with the staff at PSTrax is top-notch, exceptional,” he said. “That makes all the difference because you’re only as good as your people — whether they’re on your team, above you, or serving alongside you.”

The system has improved communication, accountability, and confidence throughout the department. With better visibility, crews are equipped to respond quickly, leadership can make informed decisions, and taxpayers benefit from a more efficient operation.

As Brown put it, “When I leave the fire department, I’ll feel proud knowing this system will be part of my legacy — something future leaders can continue to build on for the good of the agency.”

Key Outcomes: Stronger Daily Checks and Better Controlled Substances Tracking

Consistent daily fire department checks

Streamlined controlled substances tracking PPE

Real-time communication between field staff and leadership

Data-driven insights for executive decisions

If your department is ready to reduce paperwork or ditch an ineffective and clunky system, connect with us today to learn how PSTrax can help your agency achieve similar results.